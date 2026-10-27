BEDLAM to Make World Premiere at Mercury Theatre Colchester

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Mercury Theatre Colchester has announced its first Mercury Original production for 2027. Bedlam, which will open at the theatre in April, is a new play by award-winning, Essex-based Mercury Playwright Peter Imms. It is co-produced with London's Arcola Theatre, in association with New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich. The production will receive its world premiere at the Mercury Theatre on 13 April, where it runs until 17 April. From there, it transfers to the Arcola Theatre from 21 April to 15 May then on to New Wolsey Theatre from 18–20 May.

1625. Shill talks to people that aren't there. She has lived in Bedlam since she was a child, and spends her days with Robert, the hospital's keeper, who feeds her with hope – to keep the ever-present hunger at bay. But change is coming, the King wants to revolutionise the hospital and after Bedlam's first doctor is appointed, plans unfurl to open the hospital doors to the paying public.

2022. Aaron is suicidal. He knows he needs help and plans to admit himself to a local psychiatric treatment facility. His Mum, Tracey, has concerns as people tend to come out worse than they went in. But Aaron is adamant that this is what he needs to get better.

Connected by the thread of their experience, Aaron and Shill meet. Yes, they both know it doesn't make sense. But somehow, it feels safe. Certainly safer than their reality.

Inspired by true events, Bedlam brings together two young people from different centuries whose lives become intertwined in a compelling and deeply affecting story that draws unsettling parallels between past and present. Exploring mental illness and institutional failure, the play poses the uncomfortable question of how far we have really progressed over the past 400 years in our attitudes towards, and treatment of, some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

Mercury Theatre Artistic Director, Natasha Rickman says, “We are delighted to be premiering this beautiful and important play from Peter Imms, an artist we have worked with over a number of years on the development of the piece. It also comes just after Peter's year as the winner of the fantastic Adopt A Playwright scheme, and we can't wait to share this beautiful piece with audiences. We are thrilled to be co-producing again with the team at the Arcola, and to be working in association with the New Wolsey.”

Arcola Artistic Director, Mehmet Ergen says, “Bedlam is a moving and powerful exploration of mental health, tackling a vital and often uncomfortable subject with boldness and insight. Drawing striking parallels between past and present, it challenges us to question how far society has truly come in caring for one of its most vulnerable, and we are delighted to welcome this thought-provoking production to our stage.”

Peter Imms says, “I'm so excited to bring this urgent and uniquely told story to Colchester audiences and beyond. After beginning the project on the Mercury Playwright's Programme in 2023/24, it feels only right that this is where Bedlam will get its world premiere.”

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