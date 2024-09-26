Award Winning Comedian Angela Barnes Announces 2025 Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian, podcaster and star of Mock The Week and Live at The Apollo, Angela Barnes is preparing to embark on a brand new tour for 2025 with Angst. Tickets go on sale Friday 27th September and will be available from www.angelabarnescomedy.co.uk.

Angela is a worrier. Whatever it is, she'll worry about it. But don't let that worry you – she'll worry enough for the both of you. This hilarious show has some stories of success and sound logic, but mostly features stories of unmitigated failure, a distinct lack of wisdom, a little bit of German and loads of jokes. Award winning comedian Angela's last tour Hot Mess received critical acclaim and was filmed as a special available on ITVX.

Angela Barnes said: “I am so excited to be back on the road, obviously also anxious, riddled with insecurity and can't shake the feeling that I've forgotten to do something important. But I've packed my jokes and my underwear, so I think I'm good to go!”

Angela Barnes swapped a career in health and social care for stand-up in 2010 and hasn't looked back. Within just a couple of years she had won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2011 and toured around the country with her stand-up shows. She returned to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022 with her celebrated show Hot Mess, which toured nationwide in 2023. Angela has starred in BBC Two's Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, House of Games, and Hypothetical on Dave. She is a firm favourite on BBC Radio 4, having featured on The Now Show and The News Quiz – including a recent stint as the host. She has also hosted BBC Radio 4 Extra's Newsjack.

Angela co-hosts the less-than-serious popular podcast We Are History (Podmasters) with John O'Farrell. The two history nerds discuss, explain, and laugh at interesting and quirky episodes from the olden days.

FEBRUARY 2025

Thursday, 13 February 2025 Swindon, The Arts Centre

Friday, 14 February 2025 Taunton, The Brewhouse

Saturday, 15 February 2025 Leicester, The Y Theatre ON SALE OCTOBER

Friday, 21 February 2025 Brighton, Dome Studio Theatre

Saturday, 22 February 2025 Ludlow, Assembly Rooms

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 Tewkesbury, The Roses Theatre

Thursday, 27 February 2025 Chorley, Chorley Theatre

Friday, 28 February 2025 Chorley, Chorley Theatre

MARCH 2025

Saturday, 1 March 2025 Pocklington, Arts Centre

Thursday, 6 March 2025 Oxford, The North Wall Arts Centre

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 London, Leicester Square Theatre

Thursday, 13 March 2025 Swansea, Taliesin Arts Centre

Friday, 14 March 2025 Cardiff, Sherman Theatre

Friday, 21 March 2025 Norwich, The Playhouse ON SALE OCTOBER

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 Radlett, The Radlett Centre

Thursday, 27 March 2025 Andover, The Lights

Friday, 28 March 2025 Chipping Norton, The Theatre ON SALE OCTOBER

Saturday, 29 March 2025 Horsham, The Capitol

APRIL 2025

Wednesday, 2 April 2025 Chester, Storyhouse (Garret Studio)

Thursday, 3 April 2025 Bakewell, Town Hall

Friday, 4 April 2025 Bakewell, Town Hall

Thursday, 10 April 2025 Cranleigh, Cranleigh Arts

Thursday, 24 April 2025 Maidstone Hazlitt

MAY 2025

Thursday, 1 May 2025 Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre

Friday, 2 May 2025 Swanage, The Mowlem Theatre

Saturday, 3 May 2025 Lyme Regis, Marine Theatre

Thursday, 8 May 2025 Folkestone, Quarterhouse

Saturday, 10 May 2025 Monmouth, The Savoy Theatre

Sunday, 11 May 2025 Bristol, Tobacco Factory Theatre

Friday, 16 May 2025 Colchester, Arts Centre

JUNE 2025

Wednesday, 4 June 2025 Nottingham, Arts Theatre

Thursday, 5 June 2025 Carlisle, Old Fire Station

Friday, 6 June 2025 Millom, The Beggar's Theatre

Saturday, 7 June 2025 Whitehaven, Rosehill Theatre

