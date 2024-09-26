News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Award Winning Comedian Angela Barnes Announces 2025 Tour

Tickets go on sale Friday 27th September.

By: Sep. 26, 2024
Award Winning Comedian Angela Barnes Announces 2025 Tour Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Comedian, podcaster and star of Mock The Week and Live at The Apollo, Angela Barnes is preparing to embark on a brand new tour for 2025 with Angst. Tickets go on sale Friday 27th September and will be available from www.angelabarnescomedy.co.uk.

LATEST NEWS

Lynette Linton and Daniel Bailey Will Leave the Bush Theatre in 2025
Cast Set For THE NUTCRACKER at Polka Theatre
The Pleasance Will Launch 2024 'Best of Edinburgh' Season for Their Islington Home
UK Premiere of THE UNSEEN Comes to Riverside Theatres

Angela is a worrier. Whatever it is, she'll worry about it. But don't let that worry you – she'll worry enough for the both of you. This hilarious show has some stories of success and sound logic, but mostly features stories of unmitigated failure, a distinct lack of wisdom, a little bit of German and loads of jokes. Award winning comedian Angela's last tour Hot Mess received critical acclaim and was filmed as a special available on ITVX.

Angela Barnes said: “I am so excited to be back on the road, obviously also anxious, riddled with insecurity and can't shake the feeling that I've forgotten to do something important. But I've packed my jokes and my underwear, so I think I'm good to go!”

Angela Barnes swapped a career in health and social care for stand-up in 2010 and hasn't looked back. Within just a couple of years she had won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2011 and toured around the country with her stand-up shows. She returned to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022 with her celebrated show Hot Mess, which toured nationwide in 2023. Angela has starred in BBC Two's Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, House of Games, and Hypothetical on Dave. She is a firm favourite on BBC Radio 4, having featured on The Now Show and The News Quiz – including a recent stint as the host. She has also hosted BBC Radio 4 Extra's Newsjack.

Angela co-hosts the less-than-serious popular podcast We Are History (Podmasters) with John O'Farrell. The two history nerds discuss, explain, and laugh at interesting and quirky episodes from the olden days.

FEBRUARY 2025

Thursday, 13 February 2025                         Swindon, The Arts Centre

Friday, 14 February 2025                                               Taunton, The Brewhouse

Saturday, 15 February 2025                          Leicester, The Y Theatre ON SALE OCTOBER

Friday, 21 February 2025                                               Brighton, Dome Studio Theatre 

Saturday, 22 February 2025                          Ludlow, Assembly Rooms

Wednesday, 26 February 2025                    Tewkesbury, The Roses Theatre

Thursday, 27 February 2025                         Chorley, Chorley Theatre

Friday, 28 February 2025                              Chorley, Chorley Theatre

MARCH 2025

Saturday, 1 March 2025                                 Pocklington, Arts Centre

Thursday, 6 March 2025                                Oxford, The North Wall Arts Centre

Wednesday, 12 March 2025                         London, Leicester Square Theatre

Thursday, 13 March 2025                              Swansea, Taliesin Arts Centre

Friday, 14 March 2025                                    Cardiff,  Sherman Theatre

Friday, 21 March 2025                                    Norwich, The Playhouse ON SALE OCTOBER

Wednesday, 26 March 2025                         Radlett,  The Radlett Centre

Thursday, 27 March 2025                              Andover, The Lights

Friday, 28 March 2025                                    Chipping Norton, The Theatre ON SALE OCTOBER

Saturday, 29 March 2025                               Horsham, The Capitol

APRIL 2025 

Wednesday, 2 April 2025                               Chester, Storyhouse (Garret Studio)

Thursday, 3 April 2025                                    Bakewell, Town Hall

Friday, 4 April 2025                                          Bakewell, Town Hall

Thursday, 10 April 2025                                 Cranleigh, Cranleigh Arts

Thursday, 24 April 2025                                 Maidstone Hazlitt

MAY 2025

Thursday, 1 May 2025                                    Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre

Friday, 2 May 2025                                          Swanage, The Mowlem Theatre

Saturday, 3 May 2025                                     Lyme Regis, Marine Theatre

Thursday, 8 May 2025                                    Folkestone, Quarterhouse

Saturday, 10 May 2025                                   Monmouth, The Savoy Theatre

Sunday, 11 May 2025                                      Bristol, Tobacco Factory Theatre

Friday, 16 May 2025                                        Colchester, Arts Centre

JUNE 2025

Wednesday, 4 June 2025                               Nottingham, Arts Theatre

Thursday, 5 June 2025                                    Carlisle, Old Fire Station

Friday, 6 June 2025                                          Millom, The Beggar's Theatre

Saturday, 7 June 2025                                     Whitehaven, Rosehill Theatre 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos