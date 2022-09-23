Autumn of Dance Announced at The Lowry

From brilliant ballroom to dynamic contemporary pieces, returning favourites to eagerly-anticipated new works, dance lovers have a dazzling autumn season of dance to look forward to at The Lowry, Salford.

The Lowry plays a seminal role in the national dance sector, presenting significant national and international productions and showcasing the next generation of artists.

The season launched this week with two performances of Reverie. Choreographers Georgia Tegou and Michali Theophanous explored how memories and the past shape our collective narrative. The production premiered at The Lowry prior to its appearance at Dance Umbrella in London next month.

Vincent Simone, Sunday 25 September. Argentine Tango King and Strictly Come Dancing legend, Vincent Simone, returns to the stage with his brand new show Tango Passions. Also starring Argentine Tango specialist Paula Duarte as his leading lady.

Alice, Saturday 1 October. Award-winning choreographer Jasmin Vardimon's newest creation Alice is a reimagining of the ground-breaking classic Alice in Wonderland, and promises a sensory feast of arresting images, powerful performers and striking kinetic scenery. Escaping or exploring, discovering the powers within her changing body, the world around Alice is different, curious, and compelling - and at times absolutely bonkers.

The Album by SAY, Tuesday 4 October. Experience the sound of break-through music artists like you never have before. SAY are bringing the infectious energy of music gigs to the dance world. This is where music gigs and dance collide, leaving you feeling hyped-up and inspired.

Samsara, Sunday 9 October. Aakash Odedra Company and Bagri Foundation invite you to enter the world of Samsara. This compelling journey of self-development, strength, fear and love finds new meaning in modern times. Immerse yourself with these two extraordinary dancers, and the live music in this epic journey of discovery. Samsara comes straight from Edinburgh International Festival, where it received outstanding reviews, presenting one of China's superstar dancers Hu Shenyuan dancing along Aakash Odedra.

Joseph Toonga - Born to Exist Friday 14 October. After two popular visits, Royal Ballet Emerging Choreographer Joseph Toonga returns to The Lowry. Drawn from personal experience and stories from the all-female cast, expect an honest and uplifting evening with inspirational movement asserting the claim to unapologetically exist. Born To Exist follows Joseph's previous explorations into fatherhood and the black male.

Clorinda Agonistes - Clorinda the Warrior. Tuesday 18 to Wednesday 19 October Internationally celebrated Shobana Jeyasingh Dance presents Clorinda Agonistes - Clorinda the Warrior - an explosive union of opera (Montiverdi), dance and film. In this thrillingly inventive new production the Saracen female warrior Clorinda battles the Crusader Tancredi in ancient Jerusalem before being catapulted into the 21st century, as a woman still determined to tell her own story in her own way in the midst of modern conflict.

Rendez Vous Dance - What Songs May Do, Friday 11 November. What Songs May Do is the highly anticipated first full-evening production by award-winning choreographer and Rendez-Vous Dance artistic director: Mathieu Geffré. Revealed by Nina Simone's songs, this duet exposes a fractured relationship, as they delve into their past in an attempt to rebuild their future

Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty, Tues 22 to Saturday 26 November. This 2022 reawakening celebrates 10 years since premiering at Sadlers Wells, becoming the fastest selling production in the company's history. Enter a wondrous world of magical fairies and vampires, where the timeless tale of good vs evil is turned upside-down, creating a supernatural love story that even time itself cannot hinder.

Ballet Black - Double Bill, Thursday 1 to Friday 2 December. Celebrating 20 years, Ballet Black are delighted to present two new works: Say It Loud and Black Sun. Say It Loud is choreographed and directed by Ballet Black's Founder and Artistic Director, Cassa Pancho, and charts the struggles and inspiration behind the formation of this exciting and pioneering company. The second ballet Black Sun, by acclaimed South African choreographer Gregory Maqoma (Vuyani Dance Theatre) featuring an original score by Michael 'Mikey J' Asante, is a work that draws energy from the sun and the moon giving rise to descendants of ancestors.

And 2023 looks set to be just as exciting for dance fans as 2022 - with The Lowry hosting such landmark productions as Rambert's new Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, of which The Lowry is a co-producer - and Birmingham Royal Ballet's Swan Lake.

For more information please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198700®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthelowry.com%2Fwhats-on%2Fgenres%2Fdance%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1