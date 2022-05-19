Author Cerrie Burnell Book Launch Announced At Polka Theatre As Part Of Their Summer Half Term Programme

Polka Theatre today announces the launch of Cerrie Burnell's book Wilder Than Midnight on 28 May 1.15pm, completing their summer half term programme.

Throughout the half term week Polka will also be running performances of New International Encounter's laughter-filled retelling of Snow White directed by Alex Byrne and Peter Glanville's adaptation of Julia Donaldson's much-loved book, The Paper Dolls. Alongside its core programme are workshops Mirror Mirror on the Wall!, an exciting drama and physical theatre workshop, Model-box Making Workshop for all budding set designers, and finally Royal Rhyme Time!, an imaginative storytelling workshop following Polka Theatre's run of The Emperor's New Clothes. Polka Theatre is the perfect place to visit this half term, with a programme that has been carefully designed to produce an active and fun experience that inspires children and the local community.

Polka Theatre offers a full day experience that gives children the chance to take part in the arts, have fun, and build on their imagination. The building includes a spacious café, outdoor and indoor play areas, a book corner - with lots of comfy places to sit, a shop to buy the perfect souvenir, and of course, two theatres. It is a venue that is dedicated to giving children a limitless creative experience and a great family day out - it is both a centre for play and a world-class theatre facility.

WILDER THAN MIDNIGHT: BOOK LAUNCH

Written by Cerrie Burnell

Published by Puffin

The Clore Learning Studio, Polka Theatre, 1.15pm

Cerrie Burnell will be launching her book Wilder Than Midnight at Polka Theatre where she will be doing a free reading session. After the reading, Wilder Than Midnight will be on sale for those who would like a signed copy.

Wilder than Midnight is a bold and evocative adventure centred around sisterhood and the power of myths and storytelling, perfect for middle grade readers aged 9 and above. Set deep in an enchanted forest, the atmospheric story offers a fresh spin on classic fairy tales and is perfect for fans of Kiran Millwood-Hargrave and Sophie Anderson. Featuring an empowered heroine inspired by Cerrie's own experiences of limb difference, the book also celebrates individuality and found family. Silverthorne is a place of secrets. A forest of twisting paths and tangled thorns. A castle with locked towers and whispers of tragedy. A village trapped between terrors known and unknown. But something is stirring in the leaves . . .

Cerrie Burnell is an author, actor, and ambassador. During her time on CBeebies she broke down barriers, challenged stereotypes and overcame discrimination to become one of the most visible presenters on children's TV. She has been listed by the Observer as one of the top ten children's presenters of all time. She is the author of thirteen children's books including her first non-fiction title, the award-winning I Am Not a Label; Snowflakes, which she adapted for the stage; as well as the Harper series, which was selected for a World Book Day title. She also wrote and starred in the play Winged: A Fairytale, as well as creating the one-woman show The Magical Playroom, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe. In 2017 she was awarded an honorary degree for Services to Media from the Open University. She is a patron of Polka Theatre and has been an author-in-residence at Great Ormond Street Hospital. Since leaving CBeebies in 2017, Cerrie has appeared on television in Doctors and made the eye-opening documentary Silenced: The Wilder than Midnight.

A Polka Theatre and Little Angel Theatre co-production

THE PAPER DOLLS

Directed and Adapted by Peter Glanville

Sat 21 May - Sun 7 Aug

When a little girl makes a string of paper dolls, she takes them by the hand on a fantastical adventure. Whirling through the home and garden, they fly through the air, until they are confronted with some very sharp scissors...

Adapted from the acclaimed picture book created by former Children's Laureate Julia Donaldson with award-winning illustration by Rebecca Cobb, The Paper Dolls comes to life with stunning puppetry and original music in Polka Theatre's much-loved production.

Ages 3 - 7, with at Toddler Friendly version available on selected dates for ages 2+

Tickets: Adults & Children: from £14

Concessions: from £11

Schools: from £9

£1.50 transaction fee applies to phone & online bookings:

Running time: Approx. 45 mins

ACCESS PERFORMANCES

Relaxed: Thu 9 Jun 1.15pm (school performance), Sat 25 Jun 3pm

BSL: Sun 26 Jun 1pm

A New International Encounter, Cambridge Junction and Tobacco Factory Theatres co-production

SNOW WHITE

Directed by Alex Byrne

27 May - 5 June

Ages - 5+

In a wild and windswept land, far, far away, a cruel Queen is assured by her magic mirror that her beauty surpasses all others. Until one day, the mirror proclaims that Snow White is the fairest in the land...

Join our charmingly cheerful heroine as she escapes her hilariously homicidal stepmother with help from a family of feisty woods-dwelling, banjo-strumming, washboard-wearing vegans.

This joyful retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale is about growing up, growing old, growing your own food and why you shouldn't trust a very shiny red apple. Overflowing with charm and wit, this laughter-filled delight celebrates how we can all make the world a better place.

Tickets: Adults & Children: from £10

Concessions: from £15

Babe in arms: £1 (children under 12 months)

£1.50 transaction fee applies to phone & online bookings:

Running time: Approx. 2 hours (including interval)

ACCESS PERFORMANCES

Access tickets can be booked over the phone or via email for all performances.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL!

Tuesday 31 May

10am - 12pm and 2 - 4pm

Ages - 4 - 6

Tickets: £25

Who would you like to see in the mirror on the wall? Join in this fun drama and physical theatre workshop where children can explore the characters found in the classic fairy tale Snow White.

MODEL-BOX MAKING WORKSHOP

Wednesday 1 June

10am - 4pm

Age - 7 - 12

Tickets: £45

Calling all budding artists! A creative workshop where children can build their own sets from their favourite stories, plays or films.

ROYAL RHYME TIME!

Thursday 2 June

Time and Ages

0 - 8 months - 9.30 - 10.00am

8 - 18 months - 10.45 - 11.30am

18 months - 4 years - 2.00 - 2.45pm

Tickets: £10 (adult and child ticket)

Inspired by The Emperor's New Clothes production, this storytelling workshop explores this royal tale through rhymes, music and song.

POLKA THEATRE

Polka is one of just a handful of dedicated children's venues in the UK. Presenting a year-round programme of new work made at Polka, visiting shows, and Creative Learning activities for 0-12 year olds, we continue to pioneer developments in children's theatre, nurture artistic talent in the sector, and maintain an international reputation while serving local communities. We involve children at every stage of the creative process, and lead the way in Early Years theatre for under 6s supported by our academic collaborators and the EU-funded small size network. Creative Learning is central to our mission - our shows are supported by tailored community and schools initiatives that benefit 18,000+ largely disadvantaged and disabled children each year.

Learn more at https://polkatheatre.com/