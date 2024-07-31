Art Reach Launches New Development Fund For Leicester Artists And Creatives

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fully funded places are now available on a new development programme and network aimed at creative practitioners and cultural organisations in Leicester who achieve social impact through their work.

The Impact Network for Creatives provides a range of development opportunities and support initiatives, such as Go and See trips, one-to-one surgeries, training sessions, and action learning sets (facilitated sessions for a small group of peers to take a deep dive into specific challenges they face in their work). Topics covered by the programme include how to get funding for creative projects, measuring social impact and developing a fundraising strategy.

Members can choose the elements of the programme that best suit their development needs or opt to experience the entire programme.

The design and approach of INC, led by cultural development charity, Art Reach, builds on the organisation's considerable experience and strong track record of supporting creative and cultural professionals for over 20 years- having raised tens of millions of pounds for revenue and capital cultural projects in Leicester and across the country.

Opportunities are fully funded for those whose registered workplace is based within the city boundaries, thanks to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Leicester City Council.

Art Reach trustee, Louise Katerega, who is also Head of Professional Development at Leicester-based People Dancing, the UK and international membership organization for dance artists and organisations involved in community and participatory dance, explained why this is a vital offer for local creatives: "Leicester is a wonderfully diverse city full of hard-working, creative people championing social action through arts and events. This new development programme pays respect to the way that work happens - often freelance, piecemeal project to project or for long and unusual hours - by offering a pick and mix­ approach with the flexibility to select training which suits and benefits best. The range of opportunities available, steered by ArtReach as a leading cultural development charity, offers locally based creatives the necessary support to develop themselves and their work on their own terms and their own doorstep. And importantly, it also offers ArtReach, famed for bringing captivating International Artists to delight to Leicester on year, to renew its commitment to investing in our considerable home-grown talent therefore securing future of arts and culture both here and now and for the long-term future."

The first chance to engage with this brand-new development programme is a fully funded opportunity to go the Festival of Thrift, The UK's National Festival for Sustainability on 21st September in Billingham.

The Festival of Thrift is a spectacular free celebration of sustainability, creativity and community spirit! Their mission is to ignite a passion for sustainable living, inviting both locals and visitors to embrace a lifestyle that nurtures the planet, protects our places and helps our communities to thrive.

Paul Steele, Creative Director of Art Reach said, "As a creative producer and consultant, we recognise the unique challenges faced by the cultural sector. Through the Impact Network for Creatives, we aim to provide our creative leaders with the tools, confidence and connections to achieve the social impact they seek through delivering their cultural projects and events."

To find out more about the opportunities, training and support available, visit www.artreach.org.uk/inc

