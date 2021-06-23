Applications Now Open For Tangle's Training Programme Amplify 2021

Applications are now open for AMPLIFY, Tangle's innovative talent development programme addressing the historic lack of opportunity for African Diaspora and Global Majority theatre professionals to progress careers in off-stage roles. AMPLIFY provides paid mentoring and workplace training opportunities for freelancers at any career stage who wish to undertake a step change. Produced by Tangle, an award-winning theatre company championing African Caribbean artistic excellence, and delivered in 2021 in partnership with a cohort of industry-leading professionals, AMPLIFY builds skills, nurtures new leadership, champions inclusivity, and promotes better sector representation. Applications close on Wednesday 7 July, 9am. To read the application pack and apply, please visit www.tangletheatre.co.uk/amplify

Launched in 2018, AMPLIFY has already offered multiple paid opportunities to freelance professionals across education, various technical roles and producing. A new iteration of the scheme, incorporating both online and work-based training, launches in June 2021, with each beneficiary supported by a mentor. AMPLIFY covers five art forms: Production Management, Stage Management, Lighting Design, Sound Design and Technical Producing / Construction. Successful applicants will self-design their own development programme, with support from Tangle and their mentor, who they will be encouraged to choose from Tangle's cohort of industry experts. These include Mark Dakin (Technical Producing), Tony Gayle (Sound); Jai Morjaria (Lighting); Julia Reid and Alison Pottinger (Stage Management); Alysha Laviniere (Production Management) and Aidan Grounds (Producing). Both bursary recipients and participating mentors will receive a fee for their time.

Mark Dakin, Technical Director of the Royal Opera House and an Associate of Tangle, said: "The murder of George Floyd in 2020 propelled me to prioritise a shift in attitudes around inclusivity across the live performance sector. It is more than mere coincidence that I became closely involved with Tangle at that time, helping to curate AMPLIFY. One of few bespoke and authentic mentoring schemes in the arts that genuinely shapes itself around its beneficiaries, AMPLIFY is central to my ambitions to promote inclusivity in the arts. I believe it will help a new generation of creatives to achieve important next steps in their careers, whilst also encouraging a wider sharing of dialogues, good practice and knowledge across the sector."

As part of the programme, Tangle will also launch THE AMPLIFY COMMUNITY, a safe-space, open forum for alumni, Associate Artists, partners and industry experts to work together in affecting meaningful sector change.

Tangle has been granted the Genesis Kickstart Fund supported by the Genesis Foundation to expand the AMPLIFY programme into 2021 and beyond.

Anna Coombs, Tangle's Artistic Director and CEO, says "Winning the Genesis Kickstart Fund grant will afford Tangle a vital platform to continue delivering its offstage skills development scheme for emerging technical theatremakers from diverse heritages and backgrounds. We are thrilled to be working with an eminent cohort of experts on developing the scheme, most notably Mark Dakin whom we're delighted to welcome to Tangle as an Associate bringing his extensive technical knowledge to benefit our communities."