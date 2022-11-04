Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Nov. 04, 2022  
Angela Barnes to Tour UK in 2023 with HOT MESS

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Angela Barnes will be touring her show Hot Mess in 2023.

Angela Barnes (Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and former chair of BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz) has good intentions but trying to live your best life, as it turns out, is really bloody hard. Stand-up, stories and jokes from one of the UK's finest comedians.

Angela Barnes swapped a career in health and social care for stand-up in 2010 and hasn't looked back. Within just a couple of years she had won the BBC New Comedy Award, and has now gone on to UK tours and starring as a regular on BBC's Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo, and Hypothetical on Dave. She is a firm favourite on BBC Radio 4, having featured on The Now Show and The News Quiz - including a recent stint as the host - and she has also hosted BBC Radio 4 Extra's Newsjack. Besides this, Angela co-hosts the popular podcast We Are History with John O'Farrell (Acast).




