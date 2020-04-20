Angel Comedy Aims To Keep Industry Spirits Up During Lockdown With New Events Schedule

Angel Comedy, who run permanent London comedy venue The Bill Murray and the popular night at The Camden Head, both in Islington, is offering a number of new ventures in response to the Coronavirus crisis.

"Comedy is, of course, the original 'gig economy', and the lockdown is affecting every part of the industry in multiple ways," says Berry Ferns, Angel Comedy founder and MC. "These initiatives are an attempt to support everyone that is part of our community - comedians old and new and audiences old and new - during this turbulent time."

Angel Comedy will:

· launch Angel TV. Running 5 nights a week, and for 2-3 hours a night, Angel TV will be a mix of pre-recorded shows, filmed sketches, comedy films and community outreach to the older generation of comedians. Comedian James O'Donnell (James O.D.) will host the show on-site at The Bill Murray. More information here: https://www.youtube.com/user/angelcomedyclub

· host FREE comedy writing workshops on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. These are a continuation of the free, year-round workshops that Angel Comedy runs every Saturday. They are run by a working comedian for anyone - professional or newbie. More information here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3255343657812874/

· facilitate FREE and low-cost therapy sessions from professional counsellors. These are available for comedians who might be struggling at this uncertain time. More information here: www.angelcomedy.co.uk/therapy

· offer comedians the chance to earn income through live streams and also as a host of a writing gym - after which the audiences donate directly to their favourite performers.

"Staying in touch with loved ones during the time of Covid19 is super important" says Barry Ferns. "This is a show that is as much about comedy, as it is about community, connection, and supporting each other in times of adversity."

