An Tobar and Mull Theatre to Stage IN THE WEEDS

An Tobar and Mull Theatre is delighted to be taking its new play In The Weeds by Joseph Wilde around the UK before heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of the prestigious Made in Scotland showcase.

Since taking up the helm in June 2021, Artistic Director Rebecca Atkinson-Lord has produced and toured two plays the length and breadth of the UK including touring around its home island - the Isle of Mull, directed Inheritance for Òran Mór's A Play, A Pie and A Pint, produced Mull Manhatten Playwrights' Exchange, and initiated artists residencies and screening tours.

Atkinson-Lord said: "I'm over the moon to be working with Joseph Wilde again on his brilliant new play In The Weeds. I commissioned Joe to write a piece set on and inspired by the Isle of Mull and he's written a gothic thriller full of mythic themes but with a deep resonance with the complexities of island life. It's already proving a joy to work on."

Kazumi is hunting a sea monster. Arriving on a remote Hebridean island, he meets Coblaith, a local woman whose family has lived there for generations. When she offers to help him find the mythical creature that he believes drowned his family, their relationship blossoms. But there's something strange about Cob's obsessive affection for the lochs and something even stranger about the way the other islanders treat her.

Suspicious of his new lover, Kazumi's imagination gets the better of him. Could it be that Coblaith is the mythical creature he has been searching for? Or are humans the real monsters after all?

Exploring island identity and our troubled relationship to the natural environment, this new commission from award-winning playwright Joseph Wilde is a gothic thriller about who gets to claim ownership of the land we all live on.