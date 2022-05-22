An Tobar and Mull Theatre to Stage IN THE WEEDS
The show is set to head on a UK Tour and play at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
An Tobar and Mull Theatre is delighted to be taking its new play In The Weeds by Joseph Wilde around the UK before heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of the prestigious Made in Scotland showcase.
Since taking up the helm in June 2021, Artistic Director Rebecca Atkinson-Lord has produced and toured two plays the length and breadth of the UK including touring around its home island - the Isle of Mull, directed Inheritance for Òran Mór's A Play, A Pie and A Pint, produced Mull Manhatten Playwrights' Exchange, and initiated artists residencies and screening tours.
Atkinson-Lord said: "I'm over the moon to be working with Joseph Wilde again on his brilliant new play In The Weeds. I commissioned Joe to write a piece set on and inspired by the Isle of Mull and he's written a gothic thriller full of mythic themes but with a deep resonance with the complexities of island life. It's already proving a joy to work on."
Kazumi is hunting a sea monster. Arriving on a remote Hebridean island, he meets Coblaith, a local woman whose family has lived there for generations. When she offers to help him find the mythical creature that he believes drowned his family, their relationship blossoms. But there's something strange about Cob's obsessive affection for the lochs and something even stranger about the way the other islanders treat her.
Suspicious of his new lover, Kazumi's imagination gets the better of him. Could it be that Coblaith is the mythical creature he has been searching for? Or are humans the real monsters after all?
Exploring island identity and our troubled relationship to the natural environment, this new commission from award-winning playwright Joseph Wilde is a gothic thriller about who gets to claim ownership of the land we all live on.
LISTINGS
Mull Theatre (Isle of Mull)
Thu 26 - Sat 28 May | 7.30pm
Iona Village Hall (Isle of Iona)
Mon 30 May | 7.30pm
Bunessan Hall (Isle of Mull)
Tue 31 May | 7.30pm
The Byre Theatre (St Andrews)
Thu 2 Jun | 6.30pm
01334 475 000 | byretheatre.com
CatStrand (New Galloway)
Fri 3 Jun | 7.30pm
01644 420 374 | gcat.scot
Worthing Pavilion Theatre Atrium
Tue 7 Jun | 7.30pm
01903 206 206 | wtm.uk
Old Fire Station (Oxford)
Wed 8 Jun | 7.30pm
01865 263 990 | oldfirestation.org.uk
Ustinov Studio (Bath)
Thu 9 Jun | 8pm
01225 448 844 | theatreroyal.org.uk
Norden Farm (Maidenhead)
Fri 10 Jun | 7.30pm
01628 788 997 | nordenfarm.org
Pound Arts (Corsham)
Tue 14 Jun | 7.30pm
01249 701 628 | poundarts.org.uk
Corn Exchange (Dorchester Arts)
Wed 15 Jun | 8pm
01305 266 926 | dorchesterarts.org.uk
Junction Goole
Fri 17 Jun | 7.30pm
01405 763 652 | junctiongoole.co.uk
Beggar's Theatre (Millom)
Tue 21 Jun | 7.30pm
01229 775 677 | beggarstheatre.com
Cairndow Village Hall
(presented by the Argyll Arts Collective)
Thu 23 Jun | 7.30pm
Summerhall - venue 26 (Edinburgh)
Wed 3 - Sun 28 Aug (no performances Mon 15 + Mon 22 Aug)
Wed 3 Aug + Thu 4 Aug Previews 13:10hrs (1hr)
Fri 5 - Sun 14 Aug, Tue 16 - Sun 21 Aug, Tue 23 - Sun 28 Aug 13:10hrs (1hr)
0131 560 1581 | summerhall.co.uk
Age Guidance: 14+
Additional Notes: Contains distressing themes, nudity, scenes of a sexual nature, scenes of violence, strong language/swearing
Socials
#InTheWeedsPlay
Twitter: @ATandMT | Instagram: @antobarandmulltheatre | Facebook: @antobarandmulltheatre
Website: antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk
In the Weeds will be performed by Carla Langley and Jamie Zubairi.
Creative Team
Writer: Joseph Wilde
Director: Rebecca Atkinson-Lord
Designer: Kenneth MacLeod
Lighting Designer: Benny Goodman
Composer: Ailie Robertson
Assistant Director: Catriona MacLeod
An Tobar and Mull Theatre is a multi-artform creative hub on the Hebridean island of Mull. It is a place for joining in, with a welcoming and joyous heart. It tells stories that matter and it aspires to be an island voice on a national stage in an international conversation.
It supports art of all kinds for people of all kinds. Its aim is for its audiences to leave feeling nourished, connected, and understood. It values fun, openness, bravery, and generosity and aims for innovation in a sustainable way.
The art it makes is a beacon; a shining light guiding the way back to Mull.
Made in Scotland is a curated showcase of high-quality performance from Scotland at the world's biggest arts festival, made possible by support from the Scottish Government's Edinburgh Festivals Expo Fund. It is a partnership between the Festival Fringe Society, the Federation of Scottish Theatre (FST) Scottish Music Centre, and Creative Scotland.
Photo credit: Tim Morozzo