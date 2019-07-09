An Evening With Tracie Bennett Comes to Hope Mill Theatre

Katy Lipson of Aria Entertainment and Joseph Houston and William Whelton of Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester announce An Evening with Tracie Bennett, at 7pm on Sunday 4 August at Hope Mill Theatre.

Olivier Award-winning actress Tracie Bennett will be sharing stories and songs from her highly varied and acclaimed career - from the cobbles of Coronation Street to the Broadway and West End stages, including starring as Judy Garland in the feted End of the Rainbow and the recent Olivier Award-winning National Theatre production of Follies. The Evening will also feature guest singers performing songs from Tracie's back catalogue of work. Tickets include a glass of fizz and there will be a raffle on the night with some amazing prizes to be won.

The Evening precedes Tracie's appearance in the eponymous role of Jerry Herman's much loved musical Mame, alongside Harriet Thorpe as Vera and Tim Flavin as Beaurigard, which has press nights on Thursday 3 and Friday 4 October 2019.

An Evening With Tracie Bennett will be Hope Aria Production's third fundraising event, after the success of An Aria of Hope and Dreams and An Evening with Stephen Schwartz, with all proceeds from ticket sales going towards their 2019 season of work. The 2019 season opened with Stephen Schwartz's Rags in March and will continue with Mame from 28 September to 9 November, finishing with new musical The Astonishing Times Of Timothy Cratchit, with music and lyrics by newcomer Andre Catrini, from 22 November to 29 December.

Hope Aria Productions was created in 2016, when Joseph Houston and William Whelton of Hope Mill Theatre joined forces with Katy Lipson of Aria Entertainment to spearhead the venue as a home for new musicals, musical premieres and musical revivals. Katy is now Producing Artistic Director for all in-house musicals. Hope Aria productions since 2016 include Rags, Parade, Hair, the European premiere of Yank!, Pippin, the European premiere of Little Women, the world premiere of Toyboy Diaries, Spring Awakening, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Aspects of Love, new British chamber musical The Return of the Soldier, and Stephen Sondheim's Putting It Together. London transfers include Yank! at Charing Cross Theatre, Pippin at Southwark Playhouse, Hair at The Vaults, which won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off West End Production, and Aspects of Love at Southwark Playhouse. The UK Tour of Hair continues until 10 August 2019. In 2018, Hope Mill Theatre won The Stage Award for Fringe Theatre of the Year. Katy, Joe and Will appeared on The Stage 100 list both in 2018 and 2019 for their work at Hope Mill Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You