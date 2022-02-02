Almeida Theatre Announces Casting For THE KEY WORKERS CYCLE

The Almeida Theatre announces an eighty strong community cast and the creative team for The Key Workers Cycle, a cycle of nine new plays celebrating the stories of those who keep our daily lives running.

Performing alongside a cast of professional actors are eighty participants from the local community, including key workers such as teachers, doctors, cleaners, support workers and delivery drivers, with ages ranging from 16 to 96.

Directing the plays are Emma Baggott, Kate Golledge, Rikki Henry, Emily Ling Williams, Kate Lovell, Anna Marsland, Rachael Nanyonjo, Jack Nurse, Eva Sampson and Jenny Sealey.

The production, in partnership with All Change, Clean Break and Graeae, features nine short plays divided into three parts running from Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 March.

Tickets go on sale to the general public from midday on Thursday 3 February. All plays will be captioned and audio described on Saturday 12 March and Part Three will have BSL Interpretation for both performances.