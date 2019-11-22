Alexandra Palace Announces Christmas Programme

This December Alexandra Palace welcomes a programme of events for the festive season. From hit West End show Peter Pan Goes Wrong to pantomime Pinocchio on Ice and Santa once again taking up residence in the East Court.

Alexandra Palace's idyllic ice rink, which features in Emma Thompson's new rom-com Last Christmas, will be open throughout December offering festive skating alongside some special Christmas events. From the 13 December the ice rink will present a new pantomime production of Pinocchio on Ice. This magical retelling of the classic fairy tale performed by talented skaters of all ages will feature both new and familiar characters with a performance from Emma Moore who has previously performed as Matilda in the West End. On 14 December Ally Pally's ice rink will host Club de Fromage on Ice: All I Want For Christmas - a special edition of the legendary club night playing all of your favourite Christmas pop hits.

Taking over Alexandra Palace's Victorian theatre from the 13 December is Mischief Theatre's West End smash hit Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Following their multi award-winning success with The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief Theatre return with their riotous spin on J.M. Barrie's much-loved tale.

Santa's Grotto returns to Alexandra Palace's East Court this year where children of all ages will be able to meet and have their photos taken with Father Christmas. Santa will be in residence from 06 - 22 December.

These Christmas events will take place alongside Alexandra Palace's usual activities of music, culture, creative learning and of course, the World Championship Darts. For further details and ticket information visit: www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You