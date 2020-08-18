Alex Moore To Lead UK Non-Fiction Division at VICE Studios

Moore is the former CEO of a two-time Academy Award-winning production company.

VICE Studios, the global production division of VICE Media Group (VMG), is adding Alex Moore, former CEO of a two-time Academy Award-winning production company, to the newly created role of VP, Non-Fiction based in London.

Moore, whose executive production credits include I'm With The Band: Nasty Cherry (Netflix) and the Emmy-nominated Lost and Found (Nat Geo), will be tasked with building the UK slate of VICE Studios' non-fiction content across all genres including factual, fact ent, formats, docs and features for broadcasters in the UK and internationally. The newly created role, which reports into UK Creative Director Yonni Usiskin, will lead the development team in originating non-fiction series, singles and returning series as well as developing lifestyle formats, talent-led programming and adapting IP from across VICE Media Group.

VICE Studios UK has established a reputation for producing original, compelling and diverse non-fiction content since its launch with recent projects including Mobeen Azhaar's Satanic Verses for BBC2, the critically acclaimed and multi-award nominated BBC documentary The Brexit Storm with Laura Kuenssberg as well as game show format and series Beat the Internet for UKTV's Dave and Channel 5's first premium true crime event series, The Murder of Charlene Downes .

VICE Media Group has made a number of recent high-profile appointments as it looks to bolster its VICE Studios division, maximise the value of its IP and continue to build a diverse slate of content, which currently stands at more than 130 projects in production or development. Most recent appointments include Bea Hegedus to the newly created role of SVP, Global Head of Distribution in London and Jannat Gargi to VP, Head of Documentaries, based in the U.S.

Announcing the appointment, Yonni Usiskin, Creative Director of VICE Studios , UK said: "Alex has an enviable record in successfully conceiving, developing and delivering award-winning programming both in the UK and internationally. I am delighted he is joining VICE Studios UK at a time of transformational growth and opportunity ."

Alex Moore added: "To me, the VICE brand has always stood out in our industry as pioneers of brave, authentic, contemporary content and I look forward to drawing on that and the creativity, talent and IP from across VICE Media Group. VICE Studios have produced some exceptional programming in recent years and I am delighted to be joining the team at such an exciting time."

Alex Moore joins VICE Studios from Grain Media where he was the CEO and Creative Director since 2016. During his tenure, the company won debut Academy Awards for both Netflix and A&E Networks for the exceptional features The White Helmets and Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're A Girl) , respectively, as well as building an extensive slate of TV and Film commissions with major broadcasters in the UK and the U.S.A. These include Into the Fire (Nat Geo), Seahorse (BBC2), Ross Noble: Off the Road (UKTV), Evelyn (Netflix), and Tigers: Hunting the Traffickers (BBC2). Moore has also held senior development and production roles at leading independent producers and broadcasters including the BBC, Keo Films and Zodiak Media before joining The Moment as Creative Director.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You