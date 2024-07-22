Aerial Circus Stars To Provide A Breathtaking Finale For Warrington Arts Festival At Bank Park

Gorilla Circus will be swooping into Bank Park for two free open air shows at 3pm and 8.45pm.
Gorilla Circus will be swooping into Bank Park for two free open air shows at Warrington Arts Festival at 3pm and 8.45pm.
Among the gravity-defying stunts will be wire walking, trapeze acts, hair hanging and hydraulics in an exhilarating performance merging circus, theatre and community stories called Unity.
Lauren Banks, Programme Producer for Warrington Arts Festival, said: “Gorilla Circus's Unity is our big, exhilarating festival finale after nine days of community celebrations, innovative family fun, boundary-pushing shows, installations, exhibitions and pop-up performances.
“We're so excited to bring these renowned performers to Warrington as one of the main goals of the festival was to bring all sections of the community together. We're hoping this awe-inspiring visual feast will do just that – and it won't cost visitors a thing.”
The other big headline event for Warrington Arts Festival's final weekend is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival prize-winning, No Dragon, No Lion by Hong Kong's TS Crew at 5pm on Saturday.
Hop over to Time Square where classical lion dance and Chinese opera will be combined with the dynamic athleticism of martial arts and parkour for a dynamic exploration of cultural identity.
Warrington Arts Festival has been relaunched this year thanks to a game-changing £840k funding boost from Arts Council England, Warrington Borough Council and Warrington BID.
Led by an expanded team, the festival's programme was then put together following consultations with more than 1,500 people from the community.
Other highlights this weekend:
For more information, the full programme and to make bookings go to warringtonartsfestival.org.
Videos