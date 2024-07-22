Aerial Circus Stars To Provide A Breathtaking Finale For Warrington Arts Festival At Bank Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gorilla Circus will be swooping into Bank Park for two free open air shows at Warrington Arts Festival at 3pm and 8.45pm.

Among the gravity-defying stunts will be wire walking, trapeze acts, hair hanging and hydraulics in an exhilarating performance merging circus, theatre and community stories called Unity.

Lauren Banks, Programme Producer for Warrington Arts Festival, said: “Gorilla Circus's Unity is our big, exhilarating festival finale after nine days of community celebrations, innovative family fun, boundary-pushing shows, installations, exhibitions and pop-up performances.

“We're so excited to bring these renowned performers to Warrington as one of the main goals of the festival was to bring all sections of the community together. We're hoping this awe-inspiring visual feast will do just that – and it won't cost visitors a thing.”

The other big headline event for Warrington Arts Festival's final weekend is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival prize-winning, No Dragon, No Lion by Hong Kong's TS Crew at 5pm on Saturday.

Hop over to Time Square where classical lion dance and Chinese opera will be combined with the dynamic athleticism of martial arts and parkour for a dynamic exploration of cultural identity.

Warrington Arts Festival has been relaunched this year thanks to a game-changing £840k funding boost from Arts Council England, Warrington Borough Council and Warrington BID.

Led by an expanded team, the festival's programme was then put together following consultations with more than 1,500 people from the community.

Other highlights this weekend:

Icons, Parr Hall, Friday, 7.30pm – Untold Orchestra and Ghetto Fabulous will join forces for one night only. Joined by Warrington Arts Festival Community Choir, an ensemble of singers, musicians and dancers will perform a range of iconic hits from stars such as Diana Ross and Cece Peniston. Ticketed event.

I'm Glad You're Here, Central Station, Saturday, bookable time slots – Artist Lowri Evans will be giving festival goers coming by train bespoke greetings! Arrive in style with your own fleeting cinematic moment. Free but advance booking required.

Oh Warry Warry, Golden Square – Frances Disley's sculptural installation pays homage to Warrington, its vibrant community and its rich tapestry of stories.

I Am Because You Are, Golden Square – The latest work from mural artist and illustrator Leanne Van based upon the philosophy of ‘Ubuntu' – a South African term which means that we are stronger as a collective.

Blissed Out, Golden Square – Artist Sarah Harris invites festival-goers to take a moment and lose themselves in a kaleidoscope of colour inspired by that magical time of day when the sun rises.

Signs of the Time, moving artwork – A playful travelling structure by Steve Sutton and John McLeod. This way-finder has more to offer than a simple A to B. After all, the route is not always as expected and it's not the destination, it's the ride…

For more information, the full programme and to make bookings go to warringtonartsfestival.org.

