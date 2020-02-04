Actors Touring Company Has Announced the Cast of AMSTERDAM UK Tour

A fresh cast has been announced for ATC's 11-week UK-wide tour of Maya Arad Yasur's audacious play Amsterdam. It will be the first tour under Artistic Director Matthew Xia, recently named in The Stage's Top 100 Most influential People in Theatre.

Original cast member Michal Horowicz is joined by emerging star Anyebe Godwin, who recently made a visceral impression in the acclaimed Orange Tree production Little Baby Jesus. Demonstrating ATC's commitment to supporting the early career development of new acting talent, the ensemble also includes Uri Levy, a recent graduate of Guildhall, who has also been developing his own work, including GASLIGHTING: a bath piece at the Yard and Anya Jaya who, coming direct from her final year at Guildhall, makes her professional debut.

Examining the experience of the outsider in a highly structured society and revealing how uncomfortable truths are often buried just below the surface, Amsterdam explores the individual's relationship with their personal past and with the wider histories that define them.

The extensive 11-week tour travels from Plymouth to Glasgow, with dates in Manchester, Newcastle, Salisbury, Coventry and Leeds along the way.

Matthew Xia says - "I'm thrilled to be launching my first tour with ATC, travelling the length and breadth of the UK with a play that speaks to the outsider in all of us."

Maya Arad Yasur's plays have been translated into English, Finnish, Polish and Chinese. She is the recipient of the Berliner Theater Treffen Stückermarkt prize 2018 for Amsterdam, 1st prize in the international playwriting competition of ITI-UNESCO 2011 for Suspended and the Habima (Israel's National Theatre) Prize for emerging artists 2014 for God Waits at the Station. Her new play Bomb will premiere in Schauspiel Cologne in season 2019/2020.

Matthew Xia one of the busiest and most exciting directors in the UK, was appointed Artistic Director of Actors Touring Company in November 2018. He is a former Associate Artistic Director of Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester; Director in Residence at Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse; and Associate Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East. He is currently an Associate Artist at Nottingham Playhouse. Matthew is a founding member of Act for Change, a trustee of Artistic Directors of the Future and Patron of Common.

Actors Touring Company (ATC) was founded in 1978. It has had eight Artistic Directors - including the current AD Matthew Xia, who joined the company in 2018. ATC's mission is to create dialogue between Britain and the rest of the world - and between the intersecting cultures within our country. It is the only UK theatre company committed to producing plays that come from beyond our shores. We are also passionate about giving voice to the 'outsider within' - the cross-cultural nations within our own nation. We tour our plays right across Britain: creating, developing and sustaining a dialogue between 'the other' and UK audiences. In an increasingly polarised society, we want to ensure that the international remains a vital part of the national conversation. In the last few years, we have produced first English language productions of plays from Iran, Norway, the US, Germany, Austria, Russia - bringing international voices to school and village halls, studio theatres and main houses: from Barcelona to Glasgow, from Hong Kong to Scarborough. Signature Productions include: The Brothers Size, The Events, The Suppliant Women, Winter Solstice and Amsterdam, the ATC debut of Artistic Director Matthew Xia.

The Orange Tree is an award-winning, independent theatre. Recognised as a powerhouse that creates high-quality productions of new and rediscovered plays, the theatre entertains 70,000 people across the UK every year. It holds to the belief in the power of dramatic stories to entertain, thrill and challenge us; plays that enrich our lives by enhancing our understanding of ourselves and each other. As a registered charity sitting at the heart of its community, the Orange Tree work with 10,000 people in Richmond and beyond through participatory theatre projects for people of all ages and abilities. The Orange Tree Theatre's mission is to enable audiences to experience the next generation of theatre talent, experiment with ground-breaking new drama and explore the plays from the past that inspire the theatre-makers of the present.

Theatre Royal Plymouth is the South West's home of new writing, specialising in the production of new plays, both as producer and co-producer, alongside the presentation of a broad range of theatre - including classic and contemporary drama, musicals, opera, ballet and dance. They have three performance spaces - The Lyric, The Drum and The Lab. Their work with young people and communities is extensive and radical, taking place across all three venues and beyond. Recent productions and co-productions include God Of Chaos, by Phil Porter, The Kneebone Cadillac by Carl Grose, You Stupid Darkness! by Sam Steiner (with Paines Plough) and The Unreturning by Anna Jordan (with Frantic Assembly).

AMSTERDAM

by Maya Arad Yasur

Direction - Matthew Xia

Translated by Eran Edry

Design - Naomi Kuyck-Cohen

Movement - Jennifer Jackson

Lighting - Ciarán Cunningham

Sound and Composition - Max Pappenheim



27 February -14 March - Plymouth

Theatre Royal Plymouth - www.theatreroyal.com

26 - 28 March - Salisbury

Salisbury Playhouse - www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk

02 - 04 April - Glasgow

Tron Theatre - www.tron.co.uk

15 - 18 April - Manchester

Home - www.homemcr.org

23 - 24 April - Oxford

North Wall -www.thenorthwall.com

27 -29 April - Coventry

Warwick Arts Centre - www.warwickartscentre.co.uk

5 - 9 May - Leeds

Leeds Playhouse - www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk

12 - 16 May - Birmingham

Birmingham Rep - www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

19 - 23 May - Newcastle

Northern Stage - www.northernstage.co.uk

Ticket on sale dates vary according to venue.

http://www.atctheatre.com





