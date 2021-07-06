Aaron Simmonds to Perform New Show HOT WHEELS at Soho Theatre in August

Award-winning comedian Aaron Simmonds has announced the debut of his second full-length show at London's Soho Theatre.

Five years ago, Aaron gained a nickname based solely on being in a wheelchair. Understandably this upset him as there is much more to him than his disability. Annoyingly though it's actually a really cool nickname.

Discover the positive side of being disabled, from having a blue badge to sex in disabled toilets, meeting "Jesus" and everything in between.

Aaron Simmonds was a BBC New Comedy Award finalist in 2017. He also won Jewish Comedian Of The Year in the same year. His credits include The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Guessable (Comedy Central), BackChat (Dave), BBC At The Edinburgh Festivals (BBC Two), The Edinburgh Show (BBC Scotland), BBC Radio 1's Unexpected Fluids podcast and Laura Whitmore's Sunday Session (BBC Radio 5 Live).

Aaron performed his critically-acclaimed debut show, Disabled Coconut, at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 which transferred to the Soho Theatre in London. He reached the final of the Amused Moose Comedy Award competition for best show and was nominated for Best Comedy Show in the Broadway World UK Edinburgh Fringe Awards. He also performed a work-in-progress show called, Aaron Simmonds And The Person That He Loves, at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe. Aaron has performed at festivals such as Leicester Comedy Festival, Download Festival and Nottingham Comedy Festival as well as at comedy clubs around the UK including the Glee, The Stand and Just The Tonic clubs.

With his writing partner Jon Stapley, Aaron was shortlisted for BBC Comedy's Galton and Simpson's comedy writing bursary in 2020.