AN INTERVENTION to Return at Riverside Studios
Director Adam Karim helms this revival of Bartlett's play about friendship and Western intervention in the Arab World.
12 years after it premiered in Watford, Mike Bartlett's play An Intervention will return to the stage at Riverside Studios with Want the Moon Theatre. A two-hander about friendship, its responsibilities, and the roles it forces us to play, An Intervention, continues to be extremely timely. This new production of Bartlett's two-hander refocuses urgent themes of personal and political culpability, exploring them through the eyes of Global Majority Characters. Performances will run Monday 11 January - Sunday 14 February.
An Intervention sees two close friends forced to reckon with taking differing positions on western intervention in the Arab World in 2003. The play is brought back to the stage by Want the Moon Theatre and JMK Award Winner, Eastern Eye Best Director and 2025 The Stage Debut (Nominee) Adam Karim.
Adam Karim commented: “This revival couldn't be more timely as once again Western interventions in the "Middle East" throw the world into jeopardy.
Reviving Mike's play not only reveals its grimly prophetic nature, but is remarkable because it tackles these huge events through a very human experience. It anticipates both cancel culture and the culture wars we find ourselves amidst.
I don't believe it has been staged in the UK by Global Majority artists before, and approaching this text with fresh eyes has revealed deep new layers in a relationship that is as knotty, heart wrenching & at times funny as the world events surrounding it.
I hope audiences leave moved, but hopeful - this is a piece that responds to the incessant broadcast of the brutalisation of brown bodies over the last 20 years, but it's also about solidarity and the redemption unexpected kindness provides that helps us get through it all.”
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Croydonites Festival of New Theatre
The Front Room (11/04-11/21)
|
The Haunting
The Libra Theatre Cafe (10/25-10/27)
|
Jack the Ripper Theatre show - Budleigh Salterton
Budleigh Salterton Public Hall (12/05-12/05)
|
The Fulltone Orchestra: Symphonic Enya
Wiltshire Music Centre (10/10-10/10)
|
The Nutcracker presented by Imperial Classical Ballet
Victoria Theatre Halifax (10/17-10/17)
|
Dracula
New Wolsey Theatre (10/13-10/17)
|
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
The Royal Albert Hall (12/12-12/12)
|
Alex McAleer - Mind Reader
The Lights (10/14-10/14)
|
The Phantom Raspberry Blower of Old London Town
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/03-11/03)
|
Casino Royale in Concert (12A)
The Royal Albert Hall (12/30-12/30)