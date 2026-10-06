AN INTERVENTION to Return at Riverside Studios

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12 years after it premiered in Watford, Mike Bartlett's play An Intervention will return to the stage at Riverside Studios with Want the Moon Theatre. A two-hander about friendship, its responsibilities, and the roles it forces us to play, An Intervention, continues to be extremely timely. This new production of Bartlett's two-hander refocuses urgent themes of personal and political culpability, exploring them through the eyes of Global Majority Characters. Performances will run Monday 11 January - Sunday 14 February.

An Intervention sees two close friends forced to reckon with taking differing positions on western intervention in the Arab World in 2003. The play is brought back to the stage by Want the Moon Theatre and JMK Award Winner, Eastern Eye Best Director and 2025 The Stage Debut (Nominee) Adam Karim.

Adam Karim commented: “This revival couldn't be more timely as once again Western interventions in the "Middle East" throw the world into jeopardy.

Reviving Mike's play not only reveals its grimly prophetic nature, but is remarkable because it tackles these huge events through a very human experience. It anticipates both cancel culture and the culture wars we find ourselves amidst.

I don't believe it has been staged in the UK by Global Majority artists before, and approaching this text with fresh eyes has revealed deep new layers in a relationship that is as knotty, heart wrenching & at times funny as the world events surrounding it.

I hope audiences leave moved, but hopeful - this is a piece that responds to the incessant broadcast of the brutalisation of brown bodies over the last 20 years, but it's also about solidarity and the redemption unexpected kindness provides that helps us get through it all.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 14 Hrs 56 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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