A HOMO ALONE 2: YIKES, WE DID IT AGAIN! to Return at The Other Palace Studio

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Kevin is back for more as he returns to The Other Palace Studio for A Homo Alone 2: Yikes, We Did It Again! Kevin will be played by Thomas John Stocks with the multi-rolling Jenny Bede (Prince Andrew: The Musical) as Kevin's Mum, Bird Woman, and Cedric the Bell Boy, Jermaine Woods (The Producers) as Kevin's Dad, Harry, and the Hotel Manager, and Charlotte Dixon as Buzz, Marv and…Trump (someone genuinely had to this time…). Performances will run 13 November 2026 – 3 January 2027.

After last year's Lovers Actually, The Other Palace Studio's best-selling show ever, Jodie Prenger (Coronation Street, I'd Do Anything) and Neil Hurst (Fat Friends The Musical, Casualty) reunite with Kevin McCallister for the highly anticipated sequel parody of the beloved holiday classic A Homo Alone 2: Yikes, We Did It Again! You might be too old for a lot of things, but you're never too old for a naughty, festive theatre treat at Christmas!

Camp Kevin. Lost in The Big Apple. With Dad's credit card in hand, bébé Kevin has arrived, lost and unaware, in New York City, the gayest place on Earth! What could possibly go wrong? Throw in a couple of dodgy burglars, a Rocky Horror-esque hotel manager, and a Trump cameo nobody asked for and you've got yourself one hell of a Christmas night out.

Jodie Prenger says: “Did you say KEVIN?! Well, he's back and this time, in New York City! He's older, more mischievous and has been left to his own devices one more time (a bit like the writing team!). And don't worry if you missed the first instalment, you won't have to have seen Homo Alone to join the party, but be warned that sweet childhood memories may be at risk! Intrigued? If you are, why not tell Santa that instead of presents this year, you just want tickets to see A Homo Alone 2 – even though you may end up on the naughty list.”

Homo Alone 2 is directed by comedian Laura Checkley (Detectorists), with choreography by Philip Michael Thomas (RAGS The Musical); musical direction and arrangement by Tom Noyes (Love Quirks); design by Reuben Speed (Deep Heat Rivalry); lighting design by Matt Hockley (Redcliffe) and sound design by Tom Jervis (Why Would We Care).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 35 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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