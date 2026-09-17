A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Open at Lowry with John Thomson as Scrooge

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The Old Vic and the Lowry have announced that John Thomson (Cold Feet, 24 Hour Party People, Hobson's Choice) will take on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in Matthew Warchus' timeless production of A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), which plays outside of London for the first time, in this, the production's 10th anniversary year.

A Christmas Carol will play at Lowry, Salford from 11 Dec 2026 – 10 Jan 2027.

Matthew Warchus, director of A Christmas Carol and Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said: 'I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome John Thomson to play Ebenezer Scrooge as we bring A Christmas Carol To Salford for the very first time. John is a wonderful performer, who many will know from delighting us on screen, and I can't wait to see him deliver this extraordinary and beloved character. As we celebrate 10 years of this production, it feels very special to bring A Christmas Carol To another part of the UK and to share the warmth, humour and magic of the story with a whole new audience.'

John Thomson said: 'It's an absolute honour to have been cast as the legendary character Scrooge, in The Old Vic's forthcoming production of A Christmas Carol. I'm looking forward to entertaining everyone at the Lowry with my interpretation this coming Christmas.'

An award-winning actor, writer, comedian and presenter, John has been at the forefront of British television, film and theatre for over 3 decades. John is well known to audiences for his roles in popular television shows including Cold Feet, The Fast Show and Coronation Street. Films include 24 Hour Party People, Wallace & Gromit and the Curse of the Wear-Rabbit and Grimsby. Theatre work includes The Rivals and his Manchester Evening News Theatre Award-nominated role in Hobson's Choice.

The creative team includes Set & Costume by Rob Howell, Composition & Arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, Lighting by Hugh Vanstone, Sound by Simon Baker, Casting by Grindrod Burton Casting and Movement by Lizzi Gee. Jamie Manton is the Associate Director.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late?

A Christmas Carol fills the auditorium to the brim with mince pies, music and merriment in this unique big-hearted production full of music and festive cheer.

Having announced that it will also return to The Old Vic for its tenth consecutive year, starring Giles Terera, this production has now played to almost one million people in London, America and Australia and across the globe as part of OLD VIC: IN CAMERA in 2020.

This will be the first time since its world premiere in 2017 that the show will be seen in another UK city, offering the chance for even more people to experience this magical show firsthand.

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