Stephen Joseph Theatre Appoints New Associate Director

The Stephen Joseph Theatre has appointed a new Associate Director, Chantell Walker. Chantell will join the SJT in late October for an 18-month residency. Originally from Sheffield, she is now based in Manchester. She trained at the Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres and her work has been performed at many regional theatres in the North. She's been directing for several years, mostly working on new writing, with a passion for fresh and inspiring stories.

Chantell is from a working-class background and had very little access to the arts growing up; by the age of 16 she'd seen one play. She spent most of her time as a teenager in the boxing ring and competed in high-level contests before pursuing a career in directing. She still coaches boxing today.

Chantell says: "I feel extremely lucky and honoured to be the next Associate Director at the SJT. Over the next 18 months, I'll learn about how a regional theatre operates, strengthen my directing and leadership skills, connect to local creatives and communities in Scarborough and be a part of the SJT team at this incredible theatre.

"I feel a real connection to regional theatres and how they connect to their communities through the stories shared on their stages and creative engagement: I'm really passionate about connecting to people from all different backgrounds, and believe theatre should be accessible for everyone. I can't wait to see where this journey with the SJT takes me!"

The SJT’s Artistic Director Paul Robinson says: "The Associate Director role is an invaluable training opportunity and an equally

invaluable asset for the SJT. Chantell will be our fourth Associate on the scheme, which has seen previous recipients go on to run regional theatres and have hugely successful careers.”

During her tenure, Chantell will gain an insight into what it's like to be an artistic director, spending time with all departments including producing, programming, literary, talent development, creative engagement, marketing, production and fundraising. She'll benefit from mentorship from Paul Robinson, be Associate Director on at least two SJT-produced shows, work with the theatre's partnership degree at Coventry University Scarborough, develop young talent and direct a creative engagement production.

Her previous credits include Jane Hair - The Brontes Restyled (Buglight Theatre), Sophie (Hiding Place Theatre), Signs (HerProductions), Dancing Out (HerProductions), Bottleneck (Hiding Place Theatre), In Wonderland (Young Everyman & Playhouse), A Taste of Honey (Salford Arts Theatre) and Orphans (Young Everyman & Playhouse).

The SJT’s first Associate Director, Lotte Wakeham, is now Artistic Director at the Octagon Theatre Bolton; the second, Chelsey Gillard, is Artistic Director at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven. The most recent, Kash Arshad, is a successful freelance director – he will shortly be directing Theatre by the Lake’s Christmas show, The Jungle Book.

Comments