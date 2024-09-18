James Rebanks Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join bestselling author James Rebanks for an unforgettable evening at the Corn Exchange Newbury. On Tuesday 22 October, internationally acclaimed author and English sheep farmer, James Rebanks, will be hosting an evening at the Corn Exchange Newbury, to celebrate the release of his highly anticipated new book, The Place of Tides.

James Rebanks, whose roots lie deep in the rolling hills of the Lake District, has captivated readers worldwide with his rich, evocative storytelling in the No. 1 bestseller The Shepherd’s Life. Known for his ability to transport readers to the heart of rural life, his new book delves even deeper into the human connection with the land, this time taking us to the far reaches of the Norwegian Vega archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

In The Place of Tides, Rebanks steps beyond the familiar pastures of agricultural literature to tell the extraordinary tale of an elderly Norwegian woman who has achieved the impossible: single-handedly reviving an ancient practice of caring for wild Eider ducks on a remote island near the Arctic Circle. As he explores this compelling story, he reflects on themes of resilience, tradition, and the profound impact one person can have on an entire ecosystem.

This intimate evening promises to be more than a reading. Audiences will hear Rebanks speak passionately about his journey to Norway, his experiences on the island, and the heartwarming life lessons he learned from this remarkable woman. As Rebanks has said himself, this story will resonate with anyone who feels their best years are behind them—a story of hope, determination, and the enduring power of the human spirit.

The event will also feature a Q&A session, allowing fans and attendees to engage directly with Rebanks, ask questions about his work, and explore the deeper themes of finding belonging and connection in a changing world. VIP tickets are also available for this event and include a ticket to the show, plus a copy of James Rebanks’ latest book The Place of Tides.

An Evening with James Rebanks will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Tuesday 22 October at 7.30pm. Tickets full price £32.25, VIP £47.25. Age guide 12+. To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

