Creamfields Announce More Acts For 2021 Edition

Creamfields continues to tease fans as they've just unleashed more names for their 2021 edition. New additions include Pendulum - TRINITY, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Oliver Heldens, Sven Väth, Pete Tong, Vini Vici, Michael Bibi, Kölsch, W&W, Sub Focus (DJ Set), Jax Jones, Gorgon City, Gareth Emery, Claptone, Sigma, Hybrid Minds, Holy Goof, Enrico Sangiuliano, Cristoph, Jonas Blue, SASASAS, Dimension, Cosmic Gate, Bassjackers, Franky Wah, Low Steppa, Brennan Heart, Kutski, Friction, Chris Lorenzo, Mason Collective, Eli Brown, Leftwing:Kody, Offaiah, Notion, La Fleur, James Organ and SOSA.

As one of the most anticipated festivals of any year, this latest onslaught join previously announced heavyweights Above & Beyond, Adam Beyer, ANNA, Andy C, Ben Nicky, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, Darren Styles, deadmau5, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Disciples, Eric Prydz HOLOSPHERE, Example, Fisher, Hannah Wants, Hot Since 82, KC Lights, Laidback Luke, Martin Garrix, MK, My Nu Leng, Nightlapse, Paul Woolford, Peggy Gou, Scooter, Tchami, Tiësto, Timmy Trumpet and Yousef.

Creamfields 2021 is shaping up to be pretty special in more ways than one and with over 300 acts expected to perform next summer...some things are just worth the wait! #BrintItOn21

Creamfields returns to Daresbury, Cheshire, UK 26th - 29th August Bank Holiday weekend. Tickets on general sale now, fans can secure tickets at 2020 prices on the all-new 10 part deposit scheme for £20.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You