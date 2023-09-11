THE FLUBOE TRIO Performs at Cornaro Art Institute Limassol

The concert is on Monday 16 October 7pm.

Sep. 11, 2023

THE FLUBOE TRIO Performs at Cornaro Art Institute Limassol

The Fluboe Trio  performs at Cornaro Art Institute Limassol on Monday 16 October 7pm. Leading Baroque musician Klaus Storm (oboe) with Florian Rabe (flute) and Agnes Tang (harpsichord) perform Baroque masterpieces by Bach, Händel, Quantz, Stölzel, Marcello and Roman. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

Programme:

Trios for Flute, Oboe & Harpsichord

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 – 1750) Sonata in D minor

George Friedrich Händel (1685 – 1759) Sonata in G minor

Johann Joachim Quantz (1697 – 1773) Sonata in C minor

Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel (1690 – 1747) Sonata in E minor

Alessandro Marcello (1673 – 1747) Concerto in D minor for Oboe & Harpsichord

Johan Helmich Roman (1694 – 1758) Sonata in G minor

Klaus Storm (oboe) received his first musical education at the age of six with the piano. His oboe education started with Heinz Nass (Pforzheim) and continued with Reinhard Lüttman (Paris/Münster) and Jochen Müller-Brinken (Berlin/Würzburg). Storm’s ideas about - and interpretations of - the sound of the oboe were decisively influenced by the oboists Lothar Koch (Berliner Philharmoniiker) and Klaus Becker (Consortium Classicum). After his studies, Storm’s numerous performances as a concert soloist were quickly recognised and he was repeatedly honored by the Press and by audiences. He was influenced also by the classic interpretations of the conductor of the Kammerphilharmonie Amadé, Frieder Obstfeld. In addition to his membership of this orchestra, Storm also played for several years in the Deutsche Kammerakademe Neuss am Rhein; and today, as principal oboe in the Kourion-Orchester Münster, he is closely involved with interpretation of big solo parts by J.S.Bach and is increasingly interested in historic ways of playing Baroque music. In 2000 Storm founded the woodwind quintet Ensemble Viento and with this group undertook many tours abroad to various countries including South Africa and Venezuela. A CD production followed, attracting Press comment such as:” A splendid album – gorgeous wind music, crystal-clear sound in perfect balance.” Because of his passion for mixing deeply in the classic repertoire with strings, Storm founded the Oboe Stringendi Quartett. In addition to being in demand as a studio musician and orchestral player, Storm is also manager of the Kourion-Orchester Münster. www.kourion-orchester.de

Directions: The venue is located in Limassol old town, 500M west of the castle. CORNARO ART INSTITUTE, Keramopoieiou 1A, Limassol. www.facebook.com/cornaroinstitute.

Music in the Mountains was founded in 2005 by Pam Groves, Mike Groves and Andrew Oliver. It was created in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol and Paphos regions, including Lofou, Trimiklini, Silikou and Ineia as well as occasional events in Limassol and Paphos.




