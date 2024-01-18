Nirvana Tribute Band Comes to Zorlu PSM in February

The performance is on February 20.
POPULAR
The 'closest to the real thing' Nirvana Tribute Band will be performing the most popular songs of the legendary band on the stage of Zorlu PSM % 100 Studio on February 20.
Nirvana Tribute is the world renowned No. 1 international touring tribute that has toured more than a dozen countries including USA, Serbia, Croatia, UK, Holland, & Turkey to mention just a few. They have been featured in magazines, television & radio across the world.
Regarded as the closest possible tribute to Nirvana, to ever hit the stage Nirvana Tribute have captured both media & fan attention worldwide with their explosive, high energy live performances. Voted the Number 1 Nirvana tribute band by numerous publications, including the honour of being named one of the Worlds Best Tribute bands by Loudwire magazine. They have also gained the praise & respect of original Nirvana members, with Aaron Burckhard stating Jon O’Connor.