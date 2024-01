AİLE YALANLARI Comes to Zorlu PSM This Month

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of 'The Great Gatsby,' masterfully adapted into a ballet performance. This production, a first in Turkey, is staged at the prestigious Mersin State Opera and Ballet. The novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, considered one of the 20th century's most significant writers, is transformed into a visually stunning and emotionally stirring ballet. This adaptation brings to life the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his obsessive love for Daisy Buchanan, set against the vibrant backdrop of the Jazz Age.