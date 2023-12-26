Feature: THE GREAT GATSBY - BALLET at MERSIN DOB

A Timeless Classic Reimagined

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

BEST OF GENRES - CEZA, HAYKO CEPKİN, MERCAN DEDE Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekk Photo 1 BEST OF GENRES - CEZA, HAYKO CEPKİN, MERCAN DEDE Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekk
Deborah De Luca Comes to Zorlu PSM Next Year Photo 2 Deborah De Luca Comes to Zorlu PSM Next Year

Feature: THE GREAT GATSBY - BALLET at MERSIN DOB

Feature: THE GREAT GATSBY - BALLET at MERSIN DOB

 

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of "The Great Gatsby," masterfully adapted into a ballet performance. This production, a first in Turkey, is staged at the prestigious Mersin State Opera and Ballet. The novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, considered one of the 20th century's most significant writers, is transformed into a visually stunning and emotionally stirring ballet. This adaptation brings to life the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his obsessive love for Daisy Buchanan, set against the vibrant backdrop of the Jazz Age.

Breathtaking Two-Act Ballet

The ballet unfolds in two acts, each meticulously crafted to capture the essence of the original novel. The narrative, presented through the perspective of Nick Carraway, a character from the novel, weaves a tale of love, mystery, and the pursuit of the American Dream. The two-act structure allows for a deeper exploration of the characters and their complex relationships, set in the extravagant and often deceptive world of the Jazz Age.

Choreography and Libretto by Volkan Ersoy Award-winning choreographer Volkan Ersoy brings his unique vision to this production. His choreography, along with the libretto, interprets Fitzgerald's narrative through the expressive medium of dance. Ersoy's innovative approach to storytelling through ballet promises to captivate audiences with its elegance and emotional depth.

The Music of G. Gershwin and Arrangements by Aytuğ Ülgen

The ballet is set to the enchanting music of George Gershwin, whose compositions perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the Jazz Age. Aytuğ Ülgen's skillful arrangements add a fresh dimension to the classic score, blending seamlessly with the ballet's narrative and choreography.

A Dual Conductor Performance: Aytuğ Ülgen and Orhan Haşimov

The Mersin DOB Symphonic Orchestra, under the dual baton of conductors Aytuğ Ülgen and Orhan Haşimov, brings Gershwin's music to life. Their combined expertise ensures a musical experience that is as rich and nuanced as the story it accompanies.

Visual Splendor: Stage, Costume, Lighting, and Video Design

Özgür Usta's stage design creates a visual spectacle that transports audiences to the roaring 20s. Nursun Ünlü's costume designs add authenticity and flair, reflecting the era's fashion. The lighting design by Tarı Deniz enhances the mood and drama of each scene. Umut Sinan Özdemir’s video design integrates modern technology with the timeless narrative, adding an immersive layer to the production.

Mersin DOB Symphonic Orchestra and Dancers: A Harmonious Ensemble

The ballet features the talented artists of the Mersin DOB Symphonic Orchestra and Dancers, whose combined performances bring an unparalleled vibrancy and precision to the show. Their collective talent and synergy are pivotal in bringing "The Great Gatsby" ballet to life.

Musical Brilliance: Soloist Pianist Rufina Usmanova and Konzertmeister Çağıl Çelik Demirbaş

Rufina Usmanova, the soloist pianist, adds a touch of brilliance with her virtuosic performance. Alongside her, Konzertmeister Çağıl Çelik Demirbaş leads the orchestra with skill and grace, ensuring a musical experience that resonates with the audience.

Secure Your Tickets Now! Don't miss the opportunity to witness this remarkable adaptation of "The Great Gatsby." Tickets for this enchanting ballet are selling fast! For an unforgettable evening of literary magic transformed into dance, secure your seats today. Visit Mersin State Opera and Ballet's official website for ticket availability and bookings. Join us for a night where the elegance of ballet meets the timeless charm of "The Great Gatsby."




RELATED STORIES - Turkey

1
BEST OF GENRES - CEZA, HAYKO CEPKİN, MERCAN DEDE Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekk Photo
BEST OF GENRES - CEZA, HAYKO CEPKİN, MERCAN DEDE Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekk

22 Aralık Cuma gecesi, kendi türlerinin yıldızı üç büyük isim, Mercan Dede, Hayko Cepkin ve Ceza aynı sahnede buluşarak unutulmaz bir gece vadediyor.

2
Deborah De Luca Comes to Zorlu PSM Next Year Photo
Deborah De Luca Comes to Zorlu PSM Next Year

Elektronik müzik kültürünün doğru bir tasviri, Deborah De Luca'dan özel olarak bahsetmeden eksik kalır. Dünya çapında önde gelen Techno bayrak taşıyıcılarından biri olarak kabul edilen ve dünyanın en seçkin DJ kabinlerinde düzenli olarak yer alan Deborah, elektrikle yüklü, teknik açıdan nüanslı setleriyle kalabalıkları transa geçirmek için benzersiz bir yeteneğe sahip.

3
SLAVAS SNOW SHOW Comes to Zorlu PSM in 2024 Photo
SLAVA'S SNOW SHOW Comes to Zorlu PSM in 2024

30 yılı aşkın süredir 12.000’den fazla performans ile 10 milyon seyirciye ulaşan ve her saniyesinde sihrin ön planda olduğu bir dünyanın kapılarını aralayacağınız Slava’s Snow Show, yoğun talep üzerine 28 Şubat – 3 Mart tarihlerinde yeniden İstanbul’a geliyor!

4
SONAR ISTANBUL 2024 Comes to Zorlu PSM in April Photo
SONAR ISTANBUL 2024 Comes to Zorlu PSM in April

Sónar Istanbul 2017’de gerçekleştirildiği ilk günden bu yana elektronik müzik sahnesinin en popüler, en cesur ve en heyecan verici isimlerini ağırlıyor. Yüzlerce sanatçı ve 100.000'e yakın müzikseveri işitsel ve görsel bir şölen ile buluşturan Sónar Istanbul güncel elektronik müziği ve kültürel trendleri İstanbul müzik sahnesine taşıyor.

From This Author - Onur Alec Kadioglu

Onur A. K. is a musical geek/writer who, accidentally, happens to have an engineering degree. Born and raised in Istanbul / Turkey and living in Milano / Italy currently. Who knows where to next.... Onur Alec Kadioglu">(read more about this author)

Feature: THE GREAT GATSBY - BALLET at MERSIN DOBFeature: THE GREAT GATSBY - BALLET at MERSIN DOB
Review: Blanc & Noir's New Album Review: Blanc & Noir's New Album "IT'S ELECTRIC"
BWW Interview: Emrah Kocak of THIS IS ALL ABOUT VISIONBWW Interview: Emrah Kocak of THIS IS ALL ABOUT VISION

Videos

Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade Video
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Video
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
View all Videos

Turkey SHOWS

Recommended For You