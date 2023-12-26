Feature: THE GREAT GATSBY - BALLET at MERSIN DOB

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of "The Great Gatsby," masterfully adapted into a ballet performance. This production, a first in Turkey, is staged at the prestigious Mersin State Opera and Ballet. The novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, considered one of the 20th century's most significant writers, is transformed into a visually stunning and emotionally stirring ballet. This adaptation brings to life the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his obsessive love for Daisy Buchanan, set against the vibrant backdrop of the Jazz Age.

Breathtaking Two-Act Ballet

The ballet unfolds in two acts, each meticulously crafted to capture the essence of the original novel. The narrative, presented through the perspective of Nick Carraway, a character from the novel, weaves a tale of love, mystery, and the pursuit of the American Dream. The two-act structure allows for a deeper exploration of the characters and their complex relationships, set in the extravagant and often deceptive world of the Jazz Age.

Choreography and Libretto by Volkan Ersoy Award-winning choreographer Volkan Ersoy brings his unique vision to this production. His choreography, along with the libretto, interprets Fitzgerald's narrative through the expressive medium of dance. Ersoy's innovative approach to storytelling through ballet promises to captivate audiences with its elegance and emotional depth.

The Music of G. Gershwin and Arrangements by Aytuğ Ülgen

The ballet is set to the enchanting music of George Gershwin, whose compositions perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the Jazz Age. Aytuğ Ülgen's skillful arrangements add a fresh dimension to the classic score, blending seamlessly with the ballet's narrative and choreography.

A Dual Conductor Performance: Aytuğ Ülgen and Orhan Haşimov

The Mersin DOB Symphonic Orchestra, under the dual baton of conductors Aytuğ Ülgen and Orhan Haşimov, brings Gershwin's music to life. Their combined expertise ensures a musical experience that is as rich and nuanced as the story it accompanies.

Visual Splendor: Stage, Costume, Lighting, and Video Design

Özgür Usta's stage design creates a visual spectacle that transports audiences to the roaring 20s. Nursun Ünlü's costume designs add authenticity and flair, reflecting the era's fashion. The lighting design by Tarı Deniz enhances the mood and drama of each scene. Umut Sinan Özdemir’s video design integrates modern technology with the timeless narrative, adding an immersive layer to the production.

Mersin DOB Symphonic Orchestra and Dancers: A Harmonious Ensemble

The ballet features the talented artists of the Mersin DOB Symphonic Orchestra and Dancers, whose combined performances bring an unparalleled vibrancy and precision to the show. Their collective talent and synergy are pivotal in bringing "The Great Gatsby" ballet to life.

Musical Brilliance: Soloist Pianist Rufina Usmanova and Konzertmeister Çağıl Çelik Demirbaş

Rufina Usmanova, the soloist pianist, adds a touch of brilliance with her virtuosic performance. Alongside her, Konzertmeister Çağıl Çelik Demirbaş leads the orchestra with skill and grace, ensuring a musical experience that resonates with the audience.

