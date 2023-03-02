PERFECT WORLD MUSICAL Comes to Zorlu PSM This Month

Zorlu Children's Theater will be at Turkcell Platinum Stage throughout the season with the Perfect World Musical.

The Perfect World Musical, played by Özlem Saraç Özcan and directed by Gaye Cankaya, from the story of Weird Technological Tales by Elif Sude Dobra, the winner of the One Dream One Game Competition run by Zorlu Holding Corporate Communications, will be at Zorlu PSM throughout the season.

Kiraz is a child who is immersed in the Perfect World video game. His only wish is to pass all the divisions and become the chief soldier of the invincible commander Torumar. Mother: Nejla and father: Cemal bans computers, tablets and phones as a solution... But Perfect World does not leave Kiraz. Torumar, the Invincible Commander of the Perfect World, makes Cherry an offer she can't say no to. He invites him to the infinity of the virtual world and takes him on an adventure accompanied by Pinocchio. Cherry, which is included in many fairy tales such as Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood, Hundred Years Sleeping Beauty; Will he finally be Torumar's chief soldier?

The Perfect World Musical takes you on a journey between the real, the virtual and the fairy tale!

TAG

Playwright: Özlem Saraç Özcan

DIRECTOR: Gaye Cankaya

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Zeynep Sevi Yılmaz

MUSIC: Cem Kahraman/ Efkan Develi

DECOR DESIGN: Efter Tunç

COSTUME DESIGN: Nalan Türkoğlu

LIGHT DESIGN: Yakup Çartık

Choreography: Taner Gungor

DRAMATURG: Yarkın Ünsal

MUSIC COORDINATION: Çise Damla Develi

PRODUCTION COORDINATION: Çise Damla Develi

TECHNICAL TEAM: İlhan Demir, Ali Deveci, Tugay Boz, Burak Temel

PLAYERS: