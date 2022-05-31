Kalben, Dudu Tassa and Special Guests Come to Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theatre in June

The audience held high hopes for Kalben after discovering her at her first concert at Salon İKSV. Kalben made great strides with her unique and impressive voice accompanied by her guitar, and she has also succeeded in adding a new layer to her pure and simple music with every new production.

Between her debut album, Kalben (2016), and this year's release Eski Dünyanın Yangını [The Fire of the Old World], she steadily expanded her fan base in Turkey and beyond with collaborative performances and concerts. Her Eski Dünyanın Yangını is an album with its own novel that brings together Kalben's musician side with her authorship and integrates it into a 13-song album. What makes this concert extra special is the fact that it will bring together two artists who talk of each other with mutual praise on the same stage: Kalben and the Tel Aviv musician Dudu Tassa who has also composed and arranged the song, 'Şanssız Mücadeleci' [Unlucky Fighter] for Kalben.

Leading up to Kalben is Boom Pam from Tel Aviv, who incorporates Greek, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern tunes in their music and is well-known by music lovers in Istanbul for their collaborations with Selda Bağcan, and a genius musician from Israel, Kutiman.

The performance is on 30 June. Learn more at https://caz.iksv.org/en/the-29th-istanbul-jazz-festival-2022/kalben-boom-pam-kutiman.