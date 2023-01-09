JEKYLL & HYDE Comes to Zorlou PSM This Week

Jekyll and Hyde comes to Zorlou PSM this week. Performances run 9 - 10 January, 2023.

Good and evil are in the same body, in a ruthless war against each other. But everything has an end.

Adapted from Robert Louis Stevenson's classic thriller novel, the world-famous 'Jekyll & Hyde' musical begins to be staged with a stunning production and a magnificent cast.

Players:

Hayko Cepkin - Elçin Sangu Nermin Koçak - Umut Kurt - Cenk Bıyık and Fatih Al Tuncay Çağıl, Işık Tolgay, Miray Akovalıgil, Alper Alpman, Buket Bahar, Elerki Taşkın, Oğuz Turgutgenç

Ensemble:

Aysu Akyagci, Beren Demirci, Beril Korkmaz, Eda Mimaroglu, Ferhat Akgun, Gamze Celik, Guney Erdogan, Halise Eryılmaz, Hazal Araci, Ildeniz Emre Fığlali, Ilteris Berat Bakirhan, Iris Breastgeren, Ozge Cecen, Serra Izmiroglu, Sevda Sezek, Su Lara Aslan , Ünal Kantarcı, Yağmur Elif Seber,

Turkish Lyrics: Nermin Koçak & Taner Tunçay Creative Agency: More Creative Content Visual Supervisor & Photo/Video: Ayşegül Karacan PR: PPR Communication

Social Media Agency: Lobby Marketing Group Production Manager: İrem Ezgimen Production Assistant & Stage Manager: Ömer Güneş Project Assistant : Edanaz Dinç Director's Assistant: Buğra Utku Öcal Repetitor: Tuba Aydın Choreographer Assistant: Oğuz Turgutgenç Decor Design Assistant: Tan Ergin / Nilsu Baldan Costume Design Assistant: Müge Erarslan Decor Assistant: Nilsu Baldan Costume Assistant: Miray Kuru Poster Hair/Makeup: Akın Ünal / Peri Akın Production: Antre Production