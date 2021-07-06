FROM VASKS TO SAY Concert From Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra is Streaming Now

Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra's new concert recording titled "From Vasks to Say" is now available online via borusansanat.tv. The concert premiered on the platform on June 27, 2021 at 11.30.

In the concert, Borusan Quartet performs popular pieces from their repertoire for their listeners. Do not miss this programme consisting of Fazıl Say's gift to the string quartet repertoire "Divorce" and P?"teris Vasks' String Quartet No. 4, which is also included in Borusan Quartet's last album.

This concert was live broadcast at Borusan Klasik on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 and recorded at Borusan Music House.