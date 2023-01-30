Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EDITH Comes to Zorlu PSM This Week

The performance is on 1 February 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023  
EDITH Comes to Zorlu PSM This Week

There is a story that France's famous singer "Edith Piaf", aka "The Sidewalk Sparrow" wants to tell you. Everyone knows "The Sidewalk Sparrow", so what would it be like to meet Edith?

Apart from the usual Sidewalk Sparrow figure, "Edith" is a very familiar stranger to the audience. He is a storyteller who has come to today's world with his loves, losses, sorrows and songs, carrying his house under his arm. The one-man musical play, written and directed by Selin Köseoğlu and in which the character "Edith" comes to life, meets the audience with Turkish interpretations of Piaf's famous songs.

Selin Köseoğlu, who appeared before the audience with the character of Edith, is accompanied by Onur Avdan on the piano. The Turkish versions of Piaf's famous songs that you haven't heard before are an important part of Edith's story.

90 Minutes / One Act / Play with Music

Written and Directed by: Selin Köseoğlu Pianist: Onur Avdan Song adaptations: Selin Köseoğlu Music Director: Onur Avdan "Feuilles de Rose" piece: Philippe Sarde Poster Photos and Design: Oğulcan Yıldırım Teaser: Oğulcan Yıldırım & Furkan Duzgun




Emir Ersoy brings 'Cuban Classics' to Zorlu PSM beginning tonight. In addition to his popular projects, pianist Emir Ersoy, who has taken part in many international projects with the “Quartera” group he founded with Grammy-winning musicians, will stage the “Cuban Classics” project together with Volkan Öktem, Eylem Pelit, Aleiksi Contreras and Sercan Kerpiççiler at touché.
'Le Prenom' written by Cesar Award Winner Alexandre De La Patelliere & Matthieu Delaporte, which received great acclaim in France and many other countries; Hilal Arslangiray meets theater lovers with Kazanbal's sincere adaptation.
Jekyll and Hyde comes to Zorlou PSM this week. Performances run 9 - 10 January, 2023.
A girl who grew up on the streets of the big city, in front of the apartments, when the concrete had not yet pierced the sky. Handan is the only daughter of a beautiful housewife mother and meticulous lawyer father. A young woman who grew up and found her own way through times when the streets were as restless as the inside of the house where she lived with her parents...

