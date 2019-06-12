BWW Review: 'SMURFS' & 'HELLO KITTY' LIVE at Qatar National Convention Centre

Tickets go on sale for a world of family friendly fun with 'Smurfs' & 'Hello Kitty' Live stage shows

Stage performances bring the popular characters to life this Summer in Qatar!



The two shows are presented by Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) in partnership with Alchemy Project as part of a vibrant Summer in Qatar (SiQ) programme.

Live action shows of beloved characters are landing at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) this Summer in Qatar, with tickets on sale from 3 June through tixbox.qa. Everyone's favourite blue creatures, the 'Smurfs Live on Stage- The Smurfs Save Spring' will arrive on 18-20 July, while 'Hello Kitty Live Fashion & Friends' will delight children on 25-27 July, both at Al Mayassa Theatre.





'The Smurfs Live on Stage- The Smurfs Save Spring' will take audiences on a 'smurftastic' journey with the whole gang. Featuring a cast of 14 and including many of your Smurfs favorites,

Papa Smurf, Clumsy, Brainy and the very lovable Smurfette. Will the Smurfs be able to save themselves from Gargamel the evil wizard? Will the Smurfs save Mother Nature? Will the Smurfs stop Gargamel from turning of the Spring forever? Let's find out from this magical musical story.

Meanwhile, set in modern-day London, 'Hello Kitty Live Fashion & Friends' is a story of friendship. The show features Hello Kitty and her friends My Melody, Dear Daniel, Mimmy and more as they navigate the city and share a passion for creativity. With sparkling costumes and a fantastic soundtrack, the show is sure to delight fans.

Mashal Shahbik, QNTC officially, said: "Families spending this Summer in Qatar will enjoy the most festive and eventful season, with a lineup of events for all ages and tastes. In addition to Entertainment City, summer long activities at participating malls, theme parks and summer camps, we have brought in popular international stage shows which will entertain the entire family."

Mac S. Far, Chief Executive Officer of Alchemy Project commented: "We are thrilled to be part of the Qatar summer season this year and look forward to hosting these great shows in Doha where we can engage the full family and present some of the best stage performances in Doha. Many thanks to National Tourism Council, that has provided an environment for us to be able to present these great shows."

Summer in Qatar includes a host of activities and promotions across retail, hospitality and travel. Through partner organizations such as Qatar Museums (QM), families can sign up for a QM Culture Pass, which will unlock discounts on these shows as well as a host of tourism products, outdoor, mall activities, family entertainment.





