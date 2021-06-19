BIPO & PATRICK HAHN Will Premiere Online June 20 From Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra

The new concert recording titled "BIPO & Patrick Hahn" will be online via borusansanat.tv on June 20, 2021 at 11.30.

BIPO, under the baton of Patrick Hahn, will present works by György Ligeti and Johannes Brahms. The first work we're going to listen to is the beloved 'Romanian Concerto' by one of the master composers of the 20th century Ligeti, in which he combines folk tunes from his native Romania with his new inventions. Following this work which reflects the colours and energy of Central Europe, BIPO will perform Brahms's first serenade of the Detmold years.

This concert was live broadcast at Borusan Klasik on Thursday,15 April 2021 and recorded at Borusan Auto İstinye 9.55 Hall.

Learn more at https://www.borusansanat.com/en/media-room_6/news_37/news_bipo-patrick-hahn_152/.