ASTERIX & OBURIX AGAINST LAZINESS Comes to Manisa - Selendi Youth Center Conference Hall This Weekend

This play, which is the theatrical adaptation of the characters Asterix and Obelix created by the famous writer Rene Goscinny, is about the events in the French village of Galia. Another Olympic Games will be held. Galians are preparing for the Galia auditions for the Olympic games. The laziest in the village, Tembelix, prepares for the olympic games like the other villagers.

However, it is so lazy that; sleeps all the time instead of working. He has something he trusts to win the auditions. Potion of Magical Power. However, Asterix and Oburix work constantly, they fulfill the program given by Bilgededeix. When the auditions come, Tembelixi is waiting for a surprise.

The play advises children to be virtuous and to work with their songs and dances without leaving the magic of the stage.

Performances run Thursday 27 January - Sunday 13 February 2022.

Learn more at https://biletinial.com/tiyatro/asterix-ve-oburix-tembellige-karsi-tst.