Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AMADEUS Comes to Zorlu PSM This Month

Performances run 26 February - 10 April 2023.

Feb. 20, 2023  
AMADEUS Comes to Zorlu PSM This Month

Written by Peter Shaffer, the unique story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, the unforgettable composers of world music history, AMADEUS is on stage! Performances run 26 February - 10 April 2023.

With the director of master director Işıl Kasapoğlu, Çolpan İlhan-Sadri Alışık Theater and Piu Entertainment are meeting with theater lovers.

Amadeus, one of the most influential productions of the season, with a giant team of 55 people in front of the stage and 20 people behind the stage, starring Selçuk Method (Antonio Salieri), Tansu Biçer (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart) and Dilan Çiçek Deniz (Constanze Weber). continues to meet its audience.

Amadeus, whose tickets were sold out in every play it was staged, won awards in the fields of Marketing and Advertising thanks to its playable typeface, which is a first in the world. In addition to being the first and only theater play to receive these awards with 6 "Crystal Apples" and 4 "Felis", it won an award in the "Logo" category at the "ADC 100th Annual Awards" and gained international success. XX. Our Director Işıl Kasapoğlu was deemed worthy of awards in 3 categories, namely Best Director, Selçuk Method Continuous Excellence, Çolpan İlhan & Sadri Alışık Theater and Piu Entertainment Best Production at the Direkler Interview Audience Awards.




CIMRI is Now Playing at Zorlu PSM Photo
CIMRI is Now Playing at Zorlu PSM
Semaver Kumpanya has been staging Moliere's famous play 'Cimri' with Tansu Biçer's interpretation and Serkan Keskin's much talked about 'Harpagon' performance for 7 seasons at a sold-out place.
ALICE MUSICAL Comes to Zorlu PSM Photo
ALICE MUSICAL Comes to Zorlu PSM
Written by Lewis Carroll and translated into 174 languages, 'Alice in Wonderland', one of the unique works of literature, is on stage as a contemporary musical adaptation with the direction of Serdar Biliş and the choreography of Beyhan Murphy.
EDITH Comes to Zorlu PSM This Week Photo
EDITH Comes to Zorlu PSM This Week
There is a story that France's famous singer “Edith Piaf”, aka “The Sidewalk Sparrow” wants to tell you. Everyone knows 'The Sidewalk Sparrow', so what would it be like to meet Edith?
Emir Ersoy Brings Cuban Classics to Zorlu PSM Photo
Emir Ersoy Brings 'Cuban Classics' to Zorlu PSM
Emir Ersoy brings 'Cuban Classics' to Zorlu PSM beginning tonight. In addition to his popular projects, pianist Emir Ersoy, who has taken part in many international projects with the “Quartera” group he founded with Grammy-winning musicians, will stage the “Cuban Classics” project together with Volkan Öktem, Eylem Pelit, Aleiksi Contreras and Sercan Kerpiççiler at touché.

More Hot Stories For You


CIMRI is Now Playing at Zorlu PSMCIMRI is Now Playing at Zorlu PSM
February 13, 2023

Semaver Kumpanya has been staging Moliere's famous play 'Cimri' with Tansu Biçer's interpretation and Serkan Keskin's much talked about 'Harpagon' performance for 7 seasons at a sold-out place.
ALICE MUSICAL Comes to Zorlu PSMALICE MUSICAL Comes to Zorlu PSM
February 9, 2023

Written by Lewis Carroll and translated into 174 languages, 'Alice in Wonderland', one of the unique works of literature, is on stage as a contemporary musical adaptation with the direction of Serdar Biliş and the choreography of Beyhan Murphy.
EDITH Comes to Zorlu PSM This WeekEDITH Comes to Zorlu PSM This Week
January 30, 2023

There is a story that France's famous singer “Edith Piaf”, aka “The Sidewalk Sparrow” wants to tell you. Everyone knows 'The Sidewalk Sparrow', so what would it be like to meet Edith?
Emir Ersoy Brings 'Cuban Classics' to Zorlu PSMEmir Ersoy Brings 'Cuban Classics' to Zorlu PSM
January 18, 2023

Emir Ersoy brings 'Cuban Classics' to Zorlu PSM beginning tonight. In addition to his popular projects, pianist Emir Ersoy, who has taken part in many international projects with the “Quartera” group he founded with Grammy-winning musicians, will stage the “Cuban Classics” project together with Volkan Öktem, Eylem Pelit, Aleiksi Contreras and Sercan Kerpiççiler at touché.
SECRET Comes to Zorlou PSM This WeekSECRET Comes to Zorlou PSM This Week
January 12, 2023

'Le Prenom' written by Cesar Award Winner Alexandre De La Patelliere & Matthieu Delaporte, which received great acclaim in France and many other countries; Hilal Arslangiray meets theater lovers with Kazanbal's sincere adaptation.
share