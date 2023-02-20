AMADEUS Comes to Zorlu PSM This Month

Written by Peter Shaffer, the unique story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, the unforgettable composers of world music history, AMADEUS is on stage! Performances run 26 February - 10 April 2023.

With the director of master director Işıl Kasapoğlu, Çolpan İlhan-Sadri Alışık Theater and Piu Entertainment are meeting with theater lovers.

Amadeus, one of the most influential productions of the season, with a giant team of 55 people in front of the stage and 20 people behind the stage, starring Selçuk Method (Antonio Salieri), Tansu Biçer (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart) and Dilan Çiçek Deniz (Constanze Weber). continues to meet its audience.

Amadeus, whose tickets were sold out in every play it was staged, won awards in the fields of Marketing and Advertising thanks to its playable typeface, which is a first in the world. In addition to being the first and only theater play to receive these awards with 6 "Crystal Apples" and 4 "Felis", it won an award in the "Logo" category at the "ADC 100th Annual Awards" and gained international success. XX. Our Director Işıl Kasapoğlu was deemed worthy of awards in 3 categories, namely Best Director, Selçuk Method Continuous Excellence, Çolpan İlhan & Sadri Alışık Theater and Piu Entertainment Best Production at the Direkler Interview Audience Awards.