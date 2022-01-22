World Stage Theater Company to Stage THE SONG OF JACOB ZULU

The World Stage Theatre Company is set to stage The Song of Jacob Zulu from January 27th until February 6th, 2022. The production will take place at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, 110 E. 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74103. For tickets and more information, click here.

The production is produced by The World Stage Theatre Company and will star Chaston Fox, Chris Williams, Timothy Hunter, and Justin Daniels. It is directed by Kelli McLoud-Schingen, with public relations conducted by MPWR Public Relations.

Nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play, The Song of Jacob Zulu tells the story of a young South African man accused of a senseless act of terrorism that claimed black and white lives alike during the height of apartheid. The play is transformed from a traditional courtroom drama into something approaching religious ritual by the power of eerily beautiful music from the "Greek chorus," composed by Ladysmith Black Mambazo with lyrics by Tug Yourgrau and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.