Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Stage Theater Company to Stage THE SONG OF JACOB ZULU

pixeltracker

The production is set to run from January 27th through February 6th.

Jan. 22, 2022  
World Stage Theater Company to Stage THE SONG OF JACOB ZULU

The World Stage Theatre Company is set to stage The Song of Jacob Zulu from January 27th until February 6th, 2022. The production will take place at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, 110 E. 2nd St, Tulsa, OK 74103. For tickets and more information, click here.

The production is produced by The World Stage Theatre Company and will star Chaston Fox, Chris Williams, Timothy Hunter, and Justin Daniels. It is directed by Kelli McLoud-Schingen, with public relations conducted by MPWR Public Relations.

Nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play, The Song of Jacob Zulu tells the story of a young South African man accused of a senseless act of terrorism that claimed black and white lives alike during the height of apartheid. The play is transformed from a traditional courtroom drama into something approaching religious ritual by the power of eerily beautiful music from the "Greek chorus," composed by Ladysmith Black Mambazo with lyrics by Tug Yourgrau and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Tulsa Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler

More Hot Stories For You

  • Frost Music Live Signature Series Kicks Off 2022 Season On Valentine's Day!
  • Scottish Folk-Trio Talisk To Play Club Passim March 2
  • JAMIE Releases “Wouldn't Be Me” With 22BULLETS and Fedde Le Grand
  • Hannyta to Release 'Make It To The Night'