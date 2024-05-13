MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL & More Set for Celebrity Attractions 24-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrity Attractions' 41st Broadway Season is the biggest Tulsa Broadway Season to date. With seven shows running for a total of 10 weeks, it's generating more than 1.21 gigawatts of pure entertainment power! From the Moulin Rouge to the land of OZ - audiences will travel around the globe and across time with MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, MJ - The Musical, MRS. DOUBTFIRE - The New Comedy Musical, LES MISERABLES, CLUE, BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical, and WICKED.

Season tickets are available for a limited time and may be purchased online at CelebrityAttractions.com/Tulsa and by calling the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office Monday - Friday, 10:30am - 5:30pm.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

August 6 - 18, 2024

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards - including Best Musical!



Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award-winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award-winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award-winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

MJ The Musical

October 15 - 20, 2024

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Tulsa as MJ, the multi-Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin' somethin' this October in Tulsa.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

November 12 - 17, 2024

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Tulsa! Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway performance on tour alongside co-star (and real wife!) Maggie Lakis in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call "wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny" (Manchester Evening News) and "a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers" (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves the Chicago Tribune - one that proves we're better together.

LES MISERABLES

January 21 - 26, 2025

STILL THE WORLD'S MOST POPULAR MUSICAL

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISERABLES.

This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as "Les Mis for the 21st Century" (Huffington Post), "a reborn dream of a production" (Daily Telegraph) and "one of the greatest musicals ever created" (Chicago Tribune).

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISERABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of LES MISERABLES includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, LES MISERABLES is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

CLUE

February 11 - 16, 2025

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

BACK TO THE FUTURE - The Musical

April 15 - 20, 2025

Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Tulsa in 2025 making its Oklahoma premiere!

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE is adapted for the stage by the iconic film's creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy-winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror"), alongside hit songs from the movie including "The Power of Love," "Johnny B. Goode," "Earth Angel," and "Back in Time."

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it'll change musical theatre history forever.

WICKED

May 28 - Jun 15, 2025

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED -the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.