Tulsa Opera Presents RIGOLETTO at ONEOK Field

The production will be performed on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Oct. 2, 2020  

Tickets for Tulsa Opera's production of Verdi's Rigoletto are now available!

The production will be performed at ONEOK Field on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2FIcCup

In its first performance for a live, in-person audience since the coronavirus outbreak, Tulsa Opera will present the company's 2020-21 season opener, Verdi's Rigoletto, outdoors in a semi-staged, baseball-themed production directed by James Robinson at local baseball stadium ONEOK Field.

Learn more at https://tulsaopera.com/.



