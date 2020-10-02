Tulsa Opera Presents RIGOLETTO at ONEOK Field

The production will be performed on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 7:30pm.

In its first performance for a live, in-person audience since the coronavirus outbreak, Tulsa Opera will present the company's 2020-21 season opener, Verdi's Rigoletto, outdoors in a semi-staged, baseball-themed production directed by James Robinson at local baseball stadium ONEOK Field.

Learn more at https://tulsaopera.com/.

