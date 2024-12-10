Tulsa Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Tulsa PAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Nutcracker is now playing at Tulsa PAC. Performances will continue through December 22, 2024.

Tulsa Ballet’s The Nutcracker, which premiered in 2021, features exciting choreography, colorful costumes, larger-than-life moving sets, and live accompaniment by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra!

The exciting choreography by Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong includes nods to the original story, with a setting in 19th century Germany, and special elements designed specifically for Tulsa including the beloved Golden Driller!

Add breathtaking sets and costumes by designer Tracy Grant Lord, and this is a production sure to leave audiences spellbound. From the epic battle between the Nutcracker Prince and the Mouse King, to the enchanting appearance of the Sugarplum Fairy, The Nutcracker will become your family’s favorite holiday tradition!

