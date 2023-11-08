Young People's Theatre Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A Live Radio Play

This holiday season, Young People's Theatre (YPT) presents a heartwarming adaptation of the beloved classic, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Directed by YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes, an ensemble cast of five will transport audiences back in time, retelling the holiday standard as a vintage 1940's radio broadcast where theatregoers are the live studio audience. The actors double as foley artists, producing a playful acoustic backdrop of ingenious sound effects and retro jingles. It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play warms up the Ada Slaight Stage from Nov. 20 – Dec. 30, 2023. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

“This play is a love letter to my childhood,” says Barnes. “It's a throwback to a time of connectedness – when everyone gathered around the one television in my house and experienced this meaningful story as a family. My hope is that family members of all generations will enjoy this story about human connection – told in an entirely new way – together.”

Based on Frank Capra's 1946 film, It's a Wonderful Life, this captivating adaptation is a masterclass on the art of storytelling as the ensemble cast brings dozens of characters to life on stage.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play opens on a snowy Christmas Eve in Bedford Falls, when George Bailey is struggling with an unfulfilled life of big dreams and even bigger disappointments. A lovable guardian angel by the name of Clarence appears and takes George under his wing, revealing what life might have looked like without him. In the true spirit of the holidays, George is reminded how precious life is, and the value of family, community and love.

“When the weight of the world pushes you down, it's sometimes hard to see how important you are to those in your life, or how you are supported by so many,” says Barnes. “This story of humanity and hope is a gentle reminder of the impact that one life can make.”

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features performances by Shaw Festival alumnus Caitlyn MacInnis, Amy Matysio, a multiple Canadian Screen Award and Canadian Comedy Award nominee, Shaquille Pottinger, who made his YPT debut in last season's smash hit The Darkest Dark, Dora Award-winning actor Anand Rajaram, and veteran television, film and stage actor Cliff Saunders.

Additional credits include Set & Costume Designer: Shannon Lea Doyle; Lighting Designer: Shawn Henry; Sound Designer: John Gzowski; Stage Manager: Bradley Dunn; Assistant Stage Manager: Katie Fitz-Gerald.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Performances:

Previews: Nov. 20 & 21 at 10:15AM

Weekdays: Nov. 28, 30, Dec. 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 & 20 at 10:15AM & 1:00PM | Nov. 29, Dec. 1, 6, 13, 15 & 21 at 10:30AM

Weekends: Nov. 25, 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17, 27, 28 & 29 at 1:00PM & 4:00PM | Dec. 2, 9, 16 & 30 at 2:00PM

Recommended for ages 10+

Run time: Approx. 85 minutes

Tickets: $10-$54 (plus HST & service charges)

Purchase Online: youngpeoplestheatre.org