Young People's Theatre Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A Live Radio Play

Based on the story "The Greatest Gift" by Philip Van Doren Stern from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Review: A POEM FOR RABIA at Tarragon Theatre Photo 3 Review: A POEM FOR RABIA at Tarragon Theatre
Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre Photo 4 Review: WILDWOMAN at Soulpepper Theatre

Young People's Theatre Presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A Live Radio Play

This holiday season, Young People's Theatre (YPT) presents a heartwarming adaptation of the beloved classic, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Directed by YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes, an ensemble cast of five will transport audiences back in time, retelling the holiday standard as a vintage 1940's radio broadcast where theatregoers are the live studio audience. The actors double as foley artists, producing a playful acoustic backdrop of ingenious sound effects and retro jingles. It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play warms up the Ada Slaight Stage from Nov. 20 – Dec. 30, 2023. Recommended for ages 10 and up.

“This play is a love letter to my childhood,” says Barnes. “It's a throwback to a time of connectedness – when everyone gathered around the one television in my house and experienced this meaningful story as a family. My hope is that family members of all generations will enjoy this story about human connection – told in an entirely new way – together.”

Based on Frank Capra's 1946 film, It's a Wonderful Life, this captivating adaptation is a masterclass on the art of storytelling as the ensemble cast brings dozens of characters to life on stage.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play opens on a snowy Christmas Eve in Bedford Falls, when George Bailey is struggling with an unfulfilled life of big dreams and even bigger disappointments. A lovable guardian angel by the name of Clarence appears and takes George under his wing, revealing what life might have looked like without him. In the true spirit of the holidays, George is reminded how precious life is, and the value of family, community and love.

“When the weight of the world pushes you down, it's sometimes hard to see how important you are to those in your life, or how you are supported by so many,” says Barnes. “This story of humanity and hope is a gentle reminder of the impact that one life can make.”

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features performances by Shaw Festival alumnus Caitlyn MacInnis, Amy Matysio, a multiple Canadian Screen Award and Canadian Comedy Award nominee, Shaquille Pottinger, who made his YPT debut in last season's smash hit The Darkest Dark, Dora Award-winning actor Anand Rajaram, and veteran television, film and stage actor Cliff Saunders.

Additional credits include Set & Costume Designer: Shannon Lea Doyle; Lighting Designer: Shawn Henry; Sound Designer: John Gzowski; Stage Manager: Bradley Dunn; Assistant Stage Manager: Katie Fitz-Gerald.

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY

Performances:

Previews: Nov. 20 & 21 at 10:15AM

Weekdays: Nov. 28, 30, Dec. 5, 7, 12, 14, 19 & 20 at 10:15AM & 1:00PM | Nov. 29, Dec. 1, 6, 13, 15 & 21 at 10:30AM

Weekends: Nov. 25, 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17, 27, 28 & 29 at 1:00PM & 4:00PM | Dec. 2, 9, 16 & 30 at 2:00PM

Recommended for ages 10+

Run time: Approx. 85 minutes

Tickets: $10-$54 (plus HST & service charges)

Purchase Online: youngpeoplestheatre.org






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
NOCTURNE - LES 9 Comes to Montreal, Toronto, and Quebec Photo
NOCTURNE - LES 9 Comes to Montreal, Toronto, and Quebec

Les 9 will embark on an ethereal journey through the enchanting melodies of the night, with their newly released album in concert: NOCTURNE.

2
Bad Dog Theatre Presents HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL Inspired by Stephen Sondheims COMP Photo
Bad Dog Theatre Presents HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL Inspired by Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY

Holiday! An Improvised Musical Sweetens the Holidays with Song. Bad Dog Theatre presents Holiday! An Improvised Musical, inspired by Stephen Sondheim’s “Company”. Yule Log, Egg Nog, Brain Fog… Holiday! December 13th to December 17th, 2023. Wednesday - Saturday 8pm, Saturday - Sunday 2pm matinee.

3
HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL is Coming to The Assembly Theatre This Holiday Season Photo
HOLIDAY! AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL is Coming to The Assembly Theatre This Holiday Season

Get ready for a holiday party like no other! Holiday! An Improvised Musical takes inspiration from Stephen Sondheim's 'Company' to bring you a night of improvised vignettes and songs that explore love, relationships, work, and the true meaning of the season.

4
The 11th Edition of the 21C Music Festival at The Royal Conservatory of Music to Feature W Photo
The 11th Edition of the 21C Music Festival at The Royal Conservatory of Music to Feature World Premieres and More

The 11th edition of the 21C Music Festival at The Royal Conservatory of Music features performances by Fazıl Say and Friends, Lara St. John, Bridget Kibbey with the Calidore String Quartet and Mervon Mehta, Brad Mehldau, Laurie Anderson, and Kronos Quartet: Five Decades.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE Video
Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Donizetti's DON PASQUALE
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
Angels in America in Toronto Angels in America
Buddies in Bad Times (11/23-12/17)
Together Again! in Toronto Together Again!
Alumnae Theatre (11/10-11/12)
The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes in Toronto The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes
Canadian Stage (1/18-1/28)
Choral Kaleidoscope in Toronto Choral Kaleidoscope
Tafelmusik (11/17-11/19)
Whale Fall in Toronto Whale Fall
Red Sandcastle Theatre (11/17-11/26)
Jake's Gift in Toronto Jake's Gift
The Rose Studio (11/09-11/11)
That Choir: More Life in Toronto That Choir: More Life
St. Anne's Anglican Church (11/10-11/11)
A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken in Toronto A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (12/16-12/16)
Mary's Wedding in Toronto Mary's Wedding
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (10/26-11/12)
Sing-Along Messiah in Toronto Sing-Along Messiah
Tafelmusik (12/17-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You