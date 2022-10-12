World Premiere Of GRAND GHOSTS Recounts Grand Theatre's Mysterious, Vaudeville Origins

From October 18th through November 5th, London's Grand Theatre takes a step back in time to uncover a century-old mystery in the world premiere of Grand Ghosts. Written by award-winning playwright, Trina Davies, and directed by notable Canadian director, Jillian Keiley, Grand Ghosts features a cast of nine distinctive actors performing incredible vaudeville acts, original new music, and darkly humourous story-telling.

"Like so many Londoners, I grew up hearing the many fantastical and nefarious stories about this strange fellow, named Ambrose Small," recounts Dennis Garnhum, Grand Theatre Artistic Director. "Fast-forward to 2016, when I began my time as Artistic Director at the Grand, I knew that this was a story that needed to be told. It's a tale that not only haunts you, but honours the Grand's intriguing beginnings, while also celebrating the rich history of London."

On December 2, 1919, Ontario theatre magnate Ambrose J. Small sold all of his theatre holdings, including London's Grand Theatre, for a record sum. The next day, he went missing - never to be seen again. In his wake, Ambrose left behind his enormous fortune, a jealous wife, a disgruntled employee, gambling buddies, a mistress, and a ghostly mystery waiting to be solved.

In the world premiere of Grand Ghosts, every Halloween, the ghosts who haunt the Grand return to relive what actually happened on that fateful day, over a century ago. Through a ghostly spectacle - bursting with music, dancing, and spectacular vaudeville acts - audiences will be left to decide: what really happened to Ambrose Small?

Grand Ghosts kicks off the Grand's Spriet Stage series, and has been developed through the Theatre's signature COMPASS New Play Development Program - dedicated to creating and premiering new work on the Grand's stages. Playwright Trina Davies, who penned Silence: Mabel and Alexander Graham Bell (2018), began developing the story in 2017 at the ask of Garnhum. Since then, it has gone through many variations and workshops, before coming to fruition in 2022.

A practised writer of biographical fiction, Davies observes: "The Grand started as a vaudeville theatre, and would regularly have travelling acts cross its stage. Bringing the theatre back to its roots, over 100 years later, is truly exciting."

Taking the helm as director for Grand Ghosts is prominent director and former Artistic Director of English Theatre at the National Arts Centre, Jillian Keiley. Known for her radical innovations in theatre, Keiley takes a fresh and dynamic approach to the ghostly tale, with an emphasis on the high value entertainment aspect of traditional vaudeville theatre.

"Grand Ghosts is many things," notes Keiley. "It is a ghost story, a musical experience, a vaudeville celebration, but most of all it is a love letter to the city of London. We have assembled the most remarkable team of actors, who have been deliberately chosen for their incredible acting skills and their unique talents. They will delight, they will astound, and most of all they will entertain."

Grand Ghosts brings renowned, multi-disciplinary, Canadian talent to the Spriet Stage. Making their Grand Theatre debut are: Jesse Gervais, Cyrus Lane, Katelyn McCulloch, Christian Murray, Andrew Prashad, Tahirih Vejdani, and Anthony Raymond Yu. Returning cast includes: Tess Benger who has appeared in Margaret Atwood's The Penelopiad (2019) and as Sally Bowles in the Grand's smash hit Cabaret (2018); and Jan Alexandra Smith, who's selected credits include: Mrs. Ross in The Wars (2018), Scrooge in A Christmas Carol (2018), Tanya in Mamma Mia! (2019), and Johannah Donnelly in the London sensation, Vigilante (2019).

Grand Ghosts is on the Spriet Stage from October 18th through November 5th, 2022. Tickets begin at $35, and are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street.

The Grand Theatre gratefully acknowledges the continued support of the 2022/23 returning Season Sponsor BMO Financial Group, Grand Ghosts Title Sponsor, BlueStone Properties and COMPASS Development Sponsor, Tourism London.

To learn more about Grand Ghosts, please visit: grandtheatre.com/event/grand-ghosts.