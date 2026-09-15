WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO + JULIET FILM IN CONCERT to Play Roy Thomson Hall

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Roy Thomson Hall hasannounced the Toronto stop of William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert on Tuesday, January 26, 2027, at Roy Thomson Hall.

Tickets on sale this Friday, September 18 at 10am ET and can be purchased via the Roy Thomson Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or online at roythomsonhall.com. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert (www.romeoandjulietinconcert.com), the cinematic live-to-film event celebrating the 30th anniversary of Luhrmann's groundbreaking 1996 film.

Academy Award-winning Leonardo DiCaprio and Emmy-winning Claire Danes star as Romeo and Juliet in the bold retelling that made Shakespeare feel dangerous and romantic for a new generation and continues to influence fashion, music, and culture that still reverberates today.

Presented on a cinema screen with the original dialogue and action intact, William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet Film in Concert features a hybrid ensemble performing the film's score and music live in sync with the full movie. Blending rock and orchestral musicians with vocals, electronics, and a DJ, they channel Luhrmann's signature fusion of classic storytelling and contemporary sound.

'One of the greatest surprises over the past three decades has been watching Romeo + Juliet find new audiences again and again. That's the enduring magic of Shakespeare and cinema,” says Luhrmann, a two-time Academy Award nominee for Best Picture. “This concert celebrates both, while inviting audiences around the world to experience the film's emotion, music, and theatricality in a completely new way.'

Originally released on November 1, 1996, and opening number one at the US box office, Romeo + Juliet became one of Luhrmann's signature works, transforming Shakespeare's tragedy into a maximal, MTV-era pop opera that still feels timely three decades later. Romeo + Juliet's defining '90s music identity helped cement its status as a generational classic, powered by instantly recognizable tracks including 'Kissing You' by Des'ree, 'Lovefool' by The Cardigans, 'Talk Show Host' by Radiohead, '#1 Crush' by Garbage, 'Everybody's Free (To Feel Good)' by Quindon Tarver, 'Young Hearts Run Free' by Kym Mazelle, and 'You and Me Song' by The Wannadies.

About Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann is a pioneer of pop culture working across film, opera, theatre, live events, fashion, and music. His singular cinematic language continues to captivate audiences through a unique fusion of classical artistry and bold, contemporary style that has ignited imaginations around the world and made Luhrmann the most commercially successful director in Australia with four of the country's top-ten grossing films.

Born in Sydney, Australia, Luhrmann's journey began in theatre, where his innovative productions won the acclaim of audiences and critics alike. He burst onto the scene with the first of his Red Curtain Trilogy, Strictly Ballroom, which premiered at the 1992 Cannes Festival. This film was followed by the ambitious modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996) and the Academy Award-winning Moulin Rouge! (2001). With these films, Luhrmann brought the movie-musical back into the zeitgeist with his infectious, trademark theatrical aesthetic and operatic sense of romance.

Returning to the stage, Luhrmann's production company, Bazmark, went on to garner two Tony Awards for the Broadway run of Puccini's opera La Bohème (2002), which he then followed up with the sweeping historical epic, the Academy Award-nominated Australia (2008).

His now-iconic screen adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby (2013) won two Academy Awards and became Luhrmann's highest-grossing film to date. Collaborating with Jay-Z on the Gatsby soundtrack, Luhrmann redefined cross-genre music in film, with the album peaking at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and setting a new record for the biggest digital sales week for a soundtrack in Billboard history.

Always pushing the boundaries of genre, Luhrmann collaborated with Netflix on his first series, The Get Down (2016), a critically acclaimed show about the birth of hip-hop in the 1970s South Bronx. His recent projects also include Faraway Downs, a six-part Hulu series reimagining his 2008 film, Australia.

Luhrmann's 2022 film Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks and entirely shot on the Gold Coast, Australia, became the fourth-highest grossing Australian film of all time. Elvis received eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture, while also winning four BAFTAs and eleven Australian Academy (AACTA) awards. Butler took home a BAFTA and a Golden Globe and was nominated for the Academy Award. The film's Grammy-nominated soundtrack, produced by Luhrmann through his label House of Iona, featured the hit single “Vegas” by Doja Cat, which charted on Billboard's top 10 and was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Performance. Elvis is Luhrmann's most nominated film to date.

Luhrmann lives between New York, Paris and the Gold Coast with his wife and creative partner, Oscar-winning designer Catherine Martin, and their two children. Luhrmann is currently in development on his forthcoming epic, Jehanne d'Arc at Warner Bros.

About GEA Live

GEA Live has established itself as the premier partner in location-based entertainment, combining creativity, excellence and credibility to deliver unforgettable events that bring iconic brands to life in all their glory. Working with renowned IPs from TV, film, theatre, music, gaming, and anime, GEA Live design, produces and distributes everything from symphonic and film concerts to immersive exhibitions and stage shows. With a vast portfolio of shows spanning more than 40 countries, GEA Live has collaborated with world-class brands like PlayStation, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Twilight, Dirty Dancing, Our Planet, and Demon Slayer, in addition to exclusively representing the legendary Ennio Morricone. As a trusted pillar of Sony Music's Masterworks Live division, GEA Live has partnered with entertainment giants like Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Viacom, and Warner Brothers, among others, delivering unparalleled value for licensors while further elevating the world's most cherished brands.

About RoadCo

RoadCo Entertainment, formed in 2020, is a producing and distribution agency specializing in live entertainment experiences. A collaboration between Sony Music Entertainment and independent touring entrepreneurs Stephen Lindsay and Brett Sirota, RoadCo represents a broad roster of live events based on popular brands and intellectual properties, as well as all-new immersive and interactive attractions for audiences of all ages.

About Disney Concerts

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras, choruses and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live-to-picture” film concerts, and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts that range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choirs. Showcasing concerts from the largest movie franchises in the world and the most iconic studios in entertainment –Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, 20th Century Studios and National Geographic – Disney Concerts delivers world-class specialty entertainment, from bespoke performances to blockbuster hits, classics to seasonal favorites, in many of the world's leading venues. Current and upcoming titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Infinity Saga Concert Experience, Black Panther, Moana, Frozen, The Lion King, Coco, Waiting to Exhale, Disney Princess: The Concert, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Toy Story, Edward Scissorhands, Home Alone 2, and the hit Worlds Collide tours. For more information visit www.disneyconcerts.com.

About Bazmark

Bazmark is the internationally acclaimed creative studio founded by visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and Academy Award-winning production and Costume Designer Catherine Martin. Over three decades, the company's singular work has defined and re-defined genres across film, television, music, opera, theatre, live events and luxury hospitality experiences and spaces. Bazmark's iconic filmography – Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, Australia, The Great Gatsby, and Elvis – has garnered multiple Academy Awards and countless other global accolades. Bazmark continues to push the boundaries of cinematic and theatrical expression, creating culturally resonant works that captivate audiences worldwide.

ABOUT ROY THOMSON HALL:

Roy Thomson Hall is a registered not-for-profit organization and, along with its sister-venue Massey Hall, devotes much of its focus to artist development, community outreach, and educational programming. Opened in Fall 1984, Roy Thomson Hall is renowned for being home to The Toronto Symphony Orchestra and to many of The Toronto International Film Festival gala events. The hall's inspiring architectural vision, designed by Arthur Erickson, is located right in the heart of Toronto Entertainment District. Roy Thomson Hall seats 2,630 guests and features the renowned Gabriel Kney Pipe Organ built by Canadian organ builder Gabriel Kney from London Ontario.

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