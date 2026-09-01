Toronto Symphony Orchestra to Open 2026/27 Season With Yuja Wang

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The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will open its 2026/27 season on Thursday, September 24, with Yuja Wang Plays Prokofiev. Led by Music Director Gustavo Gimeno, the Opening Night performance welcomes the acclaimed pianist back to Roy Thomson Hall for a thrilling start to a season filled with major artists, orchestral landmarks, new music, and opportunities for audiences across Toronto to come together.



The celebration continues on Saturday, September 26, with the TSO's annual Open House and Free Concert. The event invites the city into Roy Thomson Hall for a day of live music, activities, cultural performances, and behind-the-scenes experiences, culminating in a free full-orchestra concert.



Together, Opening Night and Open House introduce a season grounded in the idea of belonging. Whether attending for the first time or returning for a familiar tradition, audiences are invited to experience the TSO as a gathering place for the city—one shaped by different people, perspectives, musical traditions, and ways of connecting with music.



The 2026/27 season is the TSO's first full season under its refreshed brand identity, introduced this summer. More than a new visual identity, the refresh is a clearer expression of the orchestra the TSO has become—one shaped by Toronto's diversity, creativity, and energy, and inviting more people to experience the power of live orchestral music. Audiences can explore the new brand and watch the launch film at TSO.CA/Feel, while media can learn more about the project in the TSO's refreshed brand identity press release.



The season builds on the TSO's continued growth in 2025/26, when the Orchestra welcomed more than 27,000 new ticket-buying households and achieved an average audience capacity of more than 90%, with several performances selling out entirely. More than an organizational milestone, that momentum reflects a growing community coming together around live orchestral music—and creates an opportunity to invite even more people to discover their place within the TSO.

“Every new season begins with the possibility of discovering something that moves you,” says Beck Family CEO Mark Williams. “This September, we are welcoming Toronto back with the extraordinary artistry of Yuja Wang, followed by an Open House that opens our doors to the entire city. These first weeks reflect what the TSO is all about: exceptional music, shared experiences, and a place where everyone can feel part of something larger. Whether this is your first concert or one of many, there is so much waiting for you throughout the season.”

Across Classics, Pops, and Special series performances, the 2026/27 season pairs some of the world's most celebrated artists with the musicians of the TSO. Audiences can experience familiar works alongside bold discoveries, Canadian and international voices, and programs that reveal the breadth of what an orchestra can be.

Early 2026/27 Season Highlights



Opening Night: Yuja Wang Plays Prokofiev — September 24



Gustavo Gimeno and the TSO welcome superstar pianist Yuja Wang for the official opening of the 2026/27 season, performing Prokofiev's fiery Piano Concerto No. 3, a thrilling showcase for the keys.



Open House and Free Concert — September 26



The TSO invites Toronto into Roy Thomson Hall for a day of free music, activities, cultural performances, and behind-the-scenes experiences, concluding with a full-orchestra concert.



Petrushka & Passions of Spain — October 1 and 3



A vibrant evening of rhythm, colour, and theatrical flair, pairing Stravinsky's dazzling ballet masterpiece, Petrushka, and the passionate musical traditions of Spain, honouring the legacy of composer Manuel De Falla and featuring TSO Principal Clarinet Eric Abramovitz performing José González Granero's spirited Canto y Danza. Following the October 3 performance, audiences are invited to continue the evening with an intimate post-concert performance by flamenco artist María Toledo in the North Lobby.

Beethoven's Fifth — October 8–10



Canadian pianist and 2026/27 TSO Spotlight Artist Angela Hewitt joins the Orchestra for a program culminating in one of Beethoven's most recognizable and enduring symphonies.



The Music of Bond… James Bond — October 14 and 15



The Pops Series begins with the unforgettable music of James Bond, from the iconic themes made famous by Shirley Bassey, Adele, and many more, featuring Tony Award–winning performer Lena Hall.



Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert Live-to-Film — October 17 and 18



The contemporary holiday classic on the big screen in full symphonic glory with GRAMMY-winning composer Danny Elfman's musical score performed live to the film.



Symphony Spooktacular — November 1



The TSO's four-concert Young People's Concerts series begins with Symphony Spooktacular, a Halloween-weekend outing for families featuring Night on Bald Mountain, Danse macabre, and other spooky orchestral favourites. Costumes are encouraged, giving families a playful entry point into live orchestral music and the first of four concerts designed especially for young audiences this season.



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