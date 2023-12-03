VIDEO: Watch a Teaser Trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF), Beginning This Month at CAA Theatre

The production runs from December 14 through January 14 2024.
Watch a teaser trailer for PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (SORT OF) at CAA Theatre in Toronto running from December 14 through January 14 2024 below!
Direct from its triumph in the West End where it won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy and the prestigious Evening Standard Theatre Award, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s most iconic love story.
Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to romance.
This “smart, laugh out loud funny” (Daily Telegraph) show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You’re So Vain.
Writer and Director – Isobel Mcarthur
Director – Simon Harvey
Design – Ana Inés Jabares-Pita
Lighting Design – Colin Grenfell
Comedy Staging – Jos Houben
Musical Supervision and Sound Design – Michael John McCarthy
Choreography – Emily Jane Boyle
Sound Design – Niamh Gaffney for Autograph Sound
Casting Director – Sarah Bird
