VIDEO: Go Inside HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's First Day of Rehearsals

A newly staged, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will arrive at Toronto's CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre on May 31, 2022.

Experience the beginning of their journey in Toronto as the cast, creative team, and staff all meet for the first time to begin rehearsals and make some magic!

Watch the video below!

The official media performance will be on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on December 1, 2021 at 9:45 AM ET in celebration of Platform 9 ¾ at King's Cross train station in London. Tickets will be available exclusively through Mirvish Productions, online at mirvish.com and by phone at 1-800-461-3333.

Trevor White will star as Harry Potter, Trish Lindström as Ginny Potter and Luke Kimball as their son Albus Potter; Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley, Sarah Afful as Hermione Granger and Hailey Alexis Lewis as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

Transferring from the Broadway company are Sara Farb who will star as Delphi Diggory and Fiona Reid who will star as Professor McGonagall/Dolores Umbridge. Steven Sutcliffe will star as Severus Snape.

Rounding out the cast are: Kaleb Alexander, Nicholas Boegel, Kevin Bundy, Michael Chiem, Mark Crawford, Raquel Duffy, Bryce Fletch, Simon Gagnon, Raylene Harewood, Wychita Henricks, Asha James, Mandy Keating, Lucas Meeuse, Miranda Meijer, Kyle Orzech, Andy Pogson, Katie Ryerson, Yemie Sonuga, Jennifer Thiessen, Brendan Wall, David D'Lancy Wilson, Kyle Wong, Shawn Wright and Synthia Yusuf.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child originally cast a spell over the world as an epic two-part event. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance by the award-winning creative team for its return to North America. With just one ticket in hand, audiences will enjoy all the adventure the continuation of Harry's story entails in one magical afternoon or evening.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins 19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world. Now they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure - this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Featuring spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in J.K. Rowling's epic saga and the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. It has been seen by over 4.5 million people worldwide and holds 60 major honours, with a record nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child returns to New York and San Francisco as a newly staged, one show magical experience. Performances of this world premiere theatrical event begin at Broadway's Lyric Theatre in New York on November 12, 2021, and at the Curran in San Francisco on January 11, 2022. Productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Melbourne, Australia; London's West End (now playing); and Hamburg, Germany (returning for previews on December 1, 2021) will continue in the original two-part format.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Do hold on to the edge of your seat, as this spellbinding spectacular will whisk you back to Hogwarts and beyond your imagination for a one-of-a-kind journey that is everything you hoped for and more.