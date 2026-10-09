USER AGREEMENT to Make Debut at The Makers' Space

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The Makers' Ensemble will present the NYC premiere of O'Neill Finalist Ben Holbrook's User Agreement, directed by Founding Artistic Director Dante Green. Set in the near future, two soulmates Sy and Theo navigate their bond in a world enhanced by the wonders of technology, AI, and the occasional talking octopus. Building a relationship based on good music, deep conversation, and strong boundaries feels natural to them. But their beautiful bond finds itself struggling against a world turned upside-down by the demons of human nature and the need for capital - causing them to wonder if it's possible for two simple souls to truly connect in a society designed to be more complex than ever. The show runs October 22-November 8 at new performance venue, The Makers' Space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

'User Agreement is a deeply urgent play that asks, in an age of technological wonders often fueled by greed, can something as fundamentally human as true love survive hand-in-hand with late stage capitalism?' says playwright Ben Holbrook. 'One of many questions we have to ask daily as private equity and tech we didn't ask for continues to clash with our values and compromise our agency.'

Love Black Mirror, Severance, or The Matrix? Ever felt a twinge of guilt asking Alexa to turn on the lights or ChatGPT to do your thinking for you? This show is for anyone wondering where convenience ends and complicity begins. Dante Green's direction has been described as 'a surreal ride verging on a fever dream' (The Seattle Times). 'Dante Green's style is fresh, angular, and unique' (My Entertainment World). 'User Agreement is an awesome look at a future not hard to imagine. All of the characters feel grounded and alive. The conversations between Sy and Theo feel as if you're in the back seat listening to your best friends recapping an incredible road trip while also discovering a depth to themselves and humanity as a whole. Ben Holbrook just gets people and the natural flow of communication. User Agreement has the feel of the next big straight play.' (Garrett W. Martin, New Play Exchange)

Developed with The Shelter NYC and The WildWind Performance Lab at Texas Tech with their students and Kennedy Center fellows. User Agreement was a 2023 O'Neill Finalist. It was selected for Theatre Untitled's 2024 reading series, where it had a staged reading at Open Jar Studios.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 15 Hrs 52 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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