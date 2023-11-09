Toronto International Ballet Theatre Performs THE NUTCRACKER Next Month

Toronto International Ballet Theatre has announced The Nutcracker - a timeless tradition reimagined in Toronto, running for two performances only on December 23, 2023 at 2pm and 7pm at Meridian Hall.

Principal Dancer Shale Wagman, a Toronto native and one of the brightest stars in ballet, makes his highly anticipated Canadian debut, gracing the stage in his hometown for the first time. Wagman, returning to his roots in Toronto, brings a fresh perspective to this beloved production. His artistry, recognized worldwide, infuses a contemporary flair into the classical ballet landscape. Wagman’s transformative live performance promises to be the highlight of Toronto’s cultural calendar.

Under the guidance of Artistic Director Tatiana Stepanova, TIBT’s The Nutcracker has become a hallmark of the holiday season. With original choreography that speaks to the heart, lavish costumes, and breathtaking sets, this production has enchanted audiences for over a decade.

Guest Star Carollina Bastos, a soloist renowned for her captivating performances, joins the cast from the Bayerisches Staatsballett. Her presence in “The Nutcracker” adds a layer of international allure, showcasing the universal language of dance.

Shale Wagman - Principal Dancer

Originating from Toronto, Shale Wagman has rapidly ascended to international fame, captivating audiences with his unique fusion of timeless ballet and modern flair. His initial recognition on Canada’s Got Talent was just the beginning of a journey that positioned him as a luminary in the dance realm, His accolades are numerous, notably clinching the first prize at the Prix de Lausanne and the coveted Rudolf Nureyev Foundation award for artistry in 2018. Making history, Shale became the youngest artist to be invited for a principal role at the Mariinsky Theatre. His dedication and prowess led him to join the Bayerisches Staatsballett in 2021.

Shale is poised to make a memorable debut in Canada. His participation in this year’s Nutcracker production promises to elevate the performance to unparalleled heights, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Carolina Bastos - Principal Dancer

Originating from Brazil, Carollina Bastos pursued her ballet education at the Ballet Academy of the University for Music and Performing Arts in Munich. She gained early stage experience performing at the Heinz-Bosl-Stiftung matinees at the National Theater. Carollina began her professional journey with the Bayerisches Staatsballett as a trainee for the 2016/17 season and progressed to become a member of the corps de ballet in the 2018/19 season. Her exceptional skill in classical and contemporary ballet earned her the Bavarian Arts Promotion Prize in 2021. Recognizing her talent and dedication, Laurent Hilaire elevated her to the position of Soloist with the company, effective from January 1st, 2023, a role in which she continues to captivate audiences with her performances.

Tatiana Stepanova - Founding Artistic Director

Having had her education at the world renowned BolshoI Ballet Academy, she returned to her hometown of Odessa, Ukraine to become the Prima Ballerina for the Odessa State Ballet Company.

For her excellence in the performing arts, Mme Stepanova was awarded the honorary title of People’s Artist of Ukraine. This decoration was awarded to outstanding art performers of Ukraine, whose merits were exceptional in the sphere of development of the performing arts.

Stepanova founded Toronto International Ballet Theatre in 2008 to promote classical ballet development in Canada. Upon her many years experience teaching in Canada, she noticed that there is little opportunity for young aspiring dancers to perform in a professional production. Knowing this is an invaluable experience for dancers, and that cannot be taught in a dance studio, Tatiana started making her vision a reality.

About Toronto International Ballet Theatre

Toronto International Ballet Theatre (TIBT) stands as a beacon of excellence in the realm of ballet. With a legacy of bringing together the vibrancy of young talent and the grace of international ballet stars, TIBT has carved a niche for itself in the world of dance. A testament to TIBT's unparalleled artistry is its annual production of 'The Nutcracker.' This timeless classic has become a cherished tradition, with every show witnessing a full house, reflecting its unwavering popularity and TIBT’s commitment to delivering performances par excellence

TIBT is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in ballet. By bringing together young talents and international stars, we aim to make ballet accessible to all, transcending geographical, social, and economic boundaries.

Under the expert guidance of the renowned choreographer and former Prima Ballerina, Tatiana Stepanova, TIBT crafts performances that are a visual spectacle. With grand sets, mesmerizing choreography, and a cast that brings characters to life, TIBT aims to immerse its audience in the magical world of ballet.