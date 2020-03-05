Toronto Dance Theatre Appoints Andrew Tay as its Artistic Director

The board of directors of Toronto Dance Theatre is proud to announce the appointment of award-winning curator, choreographer and performer Andrew Tay as the company's next Artistic Director.

A visionary creator, curator and community connector, Andrew has served as Artistic Curator at Montreal's Centre de Création O Vertigo since January 2017, helping to lead the organization through a significant transition in mandate. There, he engaged with community stakeholders to implement thriving performance programming that draws a growing, loyal audience. His joyful, engaging approach to art is evident throughout his own choreography and performance events, which he has mounted with Sasha Kleinplatz through their company Wants&Needs danse since 2005.

Toronto Dance Theatre is one of Canada's largest and most active contemporary dance organizations. Over its fifty-two year history, the company has produced a unique body of original choreography and contributed to the artistic development of hundreds of dancers, choreographers, and other artists. Christopher House has served TDT for forty-two years, first as a dancer and resident choreographer, then as Artistic Director, beginning in 1994. House will be stepping down as Artistic Director in August 2020, following a transition period between his and Tay's leadership. With support from Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Dance Theatre engaged Jane Marsland to facilitate a comprehensive Artistic Director search. The search committee included Seika Boye, Jeanne Holmes, and TDT Board members Leslie Ann Holbrow, Charles Pavia and T.J. Tasker. The committee was thrilled with the level of applications received from dance leaders, and is delighted to select a visionary, community-driven artist to lead Toronto Dance Theatre into the future.





