Tickets Now On Sale For Avant-Première Of Atom Egoyan's SEVEN VEILS

The worlds of opera and film collide as the Canadian Opera Company present a special avant-première screening of Atom Egoyan's Seven Veils at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m.

Presented in partnership with TIFF, the film will make its official TIFF Special Presentation World Premiere at the festival on Sunday, September 10.

Inspired by the legendary filmmaker's experience directing Richard Strauss' Salome at the COC over several seasons since 1996, Egoyan's latest work reunites him with Amanda Seyfried (Chloe) who plays Jeanine, an earnest opera director tasked with remounting her former mentor's most famous work, while haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past.

Seven Veils also stars Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Mark O'Brien, and Vinessa Antoine, and features a number of renowned opera singers who recently headlined the COC's winter production of Salome: Canadian soprano and alumna of the COC Ensemble Studio Ambur Braid, Canadian tenor Michael Schade, and German baritone Michael Kupfer-Radecky.

Prior to its official TIFF World Premiere, audiences are invited to experience a unique one-night-only avant-première screening in the very same opera house featured in the film; tickets are on sale now.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single tickets for the avant-première screening of Seven Veils range from $75-$100, with a Premium Experience available at $250 that includes Grand Ring and Premium Orchestra seating, as well as an invitation to an exclusive reception immediately following the screening.

Tickets can be purchased online at coc.ca or by calling the Four Seasons Centre Box Office at 416-363-8231. For more information, please visit coc.ca/SevenVeils.

Based in Toronto, the Canadian Opera Company is the largest producer of opera in Canada and one of the largest in North America. General Director Perryn Leech joined the company in 2021, forming a leadership team with Music Director Johannes Debus and Deputy General Director Christie Darville. The COC enjoys a loyal audience, including a dedicated base of subscribers, and has an international reputation for artistic excellence and creative innovation. Its diverse repertoire includes new commissions and productions, local and international collaborations with leading opera companies and festivals, and attracts the world's foremost Canadian and International Artists. The company is an incubator for the future of the art form, nurturing Canada's new wave of opera performers and creators with customized training and support. The COC's purpose-built opera house, the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, is hailed internationally as one of the finest in the world. For more information, visit coc.ca.