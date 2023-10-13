Theatre Passe Muraille Unveils 2023/24 Season Featuring 3 World Premieres

Following the news that their storied venue at 16 Ryerson Avenue would be closed through the summer and into early fall for an extensive lobby renovation, Theatre Passe Muraille is thrilled to unveil an electric 23.24 season today, inviting audiences back through their Big Red Doors and into their historic theatres this fall.



Building upon the momentum of their award-winning 22.23 season, 23.24 features a stirring four production line-up including three World Premieres, all of which were incubated within Passe Muraille development programs. TPM's BeyondTO Festival returns in the spring and Donna-Michelle St. Bernard's acclaimed SOUND OF THE BEASTheads to Vancouver's PuSh International Performing Arts Festival. The season also sees Theatre Passe Muraille support the PXR Conference (Performance and XR) as venue sponsor this November as well as four in-progress works developed within Passe Muraille's new creation unit VUKA, facilitated by Tsholo Khalema. As always, the programming authentically reflects the multifaceted city in which Passe Muraille resides, presenting work from diverse artists and points of view, and creating space for under-represented stories that challenge the status quo.



“We're so thrilled to present this season, our first programmed together as a collaborative leadership! As ever, the work will be eclectic, moving, and full of surprises. We're so proud that these four shows were developed at TPM through our Buzz program. From supporting VR conference attendees to a de-escalation workshop and everything in-between, we hope you will join us through our red doors, as we continue our journey of bringing you some of the most exciting artists and work in town!” – Marjorie Chan, Artistic Director, Indrit Kasapi, Artistic Producer, and Michelle Knight, Managing Director, Revenue and Strategy



The theatre re-opens in November, as the Toronto venue sponsor for The Performance and XR Conference (PXR) co-presented by Single Thread Theatre and Electric Company Theatre. The first and only conference of its kind in Canada, PXR brings together artists, technologists, game creators, and academics to discuss digital art creation and innovation. In December, TPM will present four in-progress works from VUKA, their Emerging Black Creators Unit, created and facilitated by Tsholo Khalema. The 2023 VUKA presentations (VUKA means rise or wake in Zulu) will showcase work by Sky-Ravinn, Selecta Sarah, Courage Bacchus, and Dario Dvon, further developing their works from last season. VUKA forms part of Passe Muraille's robust Buzz In-Development Series, encompassing all pieces currently simmering at TPM. Other Buzz artists currently supported include Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, Boyband the Boyband (Monica Garrido, Tricia Hagoriles, Lu Linares, Heath V. Salazar), Jenn Forgie, Ken Harrower, Charlie Petch, Luke Reece, and Leslie Ting. Also this season, partnering with Diaspora Dialogues, TPM will support Taija Shonée Chong and Vivian Chong on their respective new plays.



“We're so grateful to the Metcalf Foundation for their support of VUKA, our creation unit for new in craft Black artists which returns for its 2nd year,” shares Knight. “Their support is so meaningful. We also want to thank TD for their Season Sponsorship and the Slaight Family Foundation for their support of our season initiatives including accessibility. Imagining a season as ambitious as ours would not be possible without their support.”



In the new year, TPM will present the highly anticipated World Premiere of Luke Reece's AS I MUST LIVE IT. A Theatre Passe Muraille and Modern Times Stage co-production, AS I MUST LIVE IT is an endearing, funny, and thought-provoking new work from Reece – an award-winning spoken word artist and creator – bringing Reece's signature wordplay to the story of his upbringing touching upon everything antagonistic squirrels, Chris Pratt's abs, and his experience growing up with a mentally-ill father in a mixed-race family. Directed by the internationally acclaimed audience-specific practitioner Daniele Bartolini, AS I MUST LIVE IT also features stunning projection work from one of the UK's leading immersive production design companies, Limbic Cinema.



In March, TPM welcomes award-winning playwright, author, and spoken word poet and performer Charlie Petch for the World Premiere of NO ONE'S SPECIAL AT THE HOT DOG CART, co-produced with Erroneous Productions. In this eye-opening work directed by Adam Lazarus, Petch shares their personal accounts of working at hot dog stands around downtown Toronto. Through spoken word, musical storytelling, and de-escalation techniques, Charlie – who has also previously worked as a 911 operator, hospital bed allocator, and emergency room clerk – regales audiences with tales of survival and kindness, as a witness to life on the street. This presentation will also tour to Peterborough.



April brings another World Premiere to TPM. A Passe Muraille and Silk Bath Collective co-production of WOKING PHOENIX from the Silk Bath Collective. An epic interdisciplinary exploration of two decades of a family's survival, WOKING PHOENIX tells the story of three siblings, their mother, and their restaurant as they seek to find belonging in small town Ontario. This production will be accompanied by a limited number of delicious food boxes to indulge in during the show for purchase. Details to be announced later in the season.



Concluding the season, in May TPM will present the sophomore edition of BeyondTO Festival, last presented in the spring of 2022, BeyondTO is a mini-festival platforming intimate productions from outside of Toronto that explore the breadth of human experience and showcase perspectives rarely seen on stage. Programming for BeyondTO 2024 will be announced at a later date.



“We can't wait to reveal our exciting lineup for shows from outside of Toronto. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we move away from siloed experiences and understandings of the world. No longer can we pretend that being a Torontonian or Canadian should not also include a better understanding of global perspectives.” says Kasapi.



Rounding out programming on TPM's home stages, in early 2024, TPM goes on tour to Vancouver's PuSh International Performing Arts Festival with Donna-Michelle St. Bernard's acclaimed SOUND OF THE BEAST. First presented at Passe Muraille in the spring of 2017, in SOUND OF THE BEAST St. Bernard illuminates racial discrimination, the suppression of expression, and the trials of activism, through spoken-word, storytelling, and hip-hop, creating space to reflect on how we are connected to the systems that oppress us and how we can empower each other to rise up. Co-directed by former TPM Artistic Director Andy McKim and former Associate Artistic Director Jivesh Parasram, Sound of the Beast will also have two more stops in Salmon Arm and Vernon, BC following the run at PuSh.



At the heart of how TPM sees its impact ‘beyond the walls', the 23.24 includes community engagement and ongoing enhancements to accessibility offerings. Our in-person Prelude Community Programming series this season will include community meals, panels, and workshops, all inspired by our productions and free to attend. As well, our Book Club and Truth & Reconciliation Call To Action groups will continue to meet virtually throughout the season, and participants can sign up for free at any time. Accessibility offerings are designed uniquely for each piece of programming and will include ASL interpretation, Sensory Sensitive Performances, and select masked mandatory performances. New this season, TPM is proud to be officially designating itself as a Relaxed Environment for all performances and experiences.



“Having a Relaxed Environment at TPM is a natural evolution of making theatre more accessible for everyone,” comments Chan. “It means committing more meaningfully to remove barriers, including the idea that there is a right way and a wrong way to enjoy theatre. Instead, we ask everyone who enters our space to do so respectfully and acknowledge that for someone else, that may appear different. We're thrilled that all of TPM will embrace a Relaxed Environment.”



Theatre Passe Muraille's RED DOOR TICKETS are available until Nov. 30th! With the purchase of any show ticket in their 23/24 Season patrons will get bonuses such as 50% off at our Bar for the entire season, TPM merch, special event invites and more!



To learn more about Theatre Passe Muraille's accessibility initiatives, season and to buy tickets please visit passemuraille.ca.







PXR CONFERENCE

Co-presented by Single Thread Theatre and Electric Company Theatre

November 10th - 19th, 2023 at Theatre Passe Muraille



“Live Performance in VR”



This November, Theatre Passe Muraille will be the venue sponsor for The Performance and XR (PXR) Conference which will bring together artists, technologists, game creators, and academics to discuss digital art creation and innovation. The first and only conference of its kind in Canada, PXR has grown into a significant platform for showcasing the latest advancements in virtual, augmented, and mixed reality performance. Gathering over four hundred participants from diverse backgrounds across Canada and the globe, including artists, programmers, and industry professionals. PXR2023 promises to be their most ambitious conference yet, with a hybrid format combining virtual reality and in-person hubs in Vancouver, Toronto, and Kingston. TPM will be the in-person hub for Toronto, loaning and assisting with our VR units for those who wish to attend the conference.





VUKA

Part of Theatre Passe Muraille's Buzz In-development Series

December 1st - 3rd, 2023 at Theatre Passe Muraille



Facilitated by Tsholo Khalema



“I am, because you are.”



VUKA is Theatre Passe Muraille's Emerging Black Creation Unit, created and facilitated by Tsholo Khalema. Focused on Black new career artists, VUKA (which means rise or wake in Zulu) will be a presentation of four in-progress works by Sky-Ravinn, Selecta Sarah, Courage Bacchus, and Dario Dvon.



Featuring performances of drag, singing, live music and theatre in a community created night of storytelling.



Accessibility: All shows are ASL interpreted

RT: 2 hrs, with an intermission





AS I MUST LIVE IT

A Theatre Passe Muraille and Modern Times Stage co-production

February 11th - March 2nd, 2024, at Theatre Passe Muraille



Created by Luke Reece

Directed by Daniele Bartolini



“This is the story As I Must Live It.”



AS I MUST LIVE IT is a funny, endearing, and thought-provoking new work from award-winning spoken word artist Luke Reece. Through poetic storytelling touching on everything from antagonistic squirrels to Chris Pratt's abs, Reece shares his experiences growing up with a mentally ill father in a mixed-race family. Featuring Reece's signature deft wordplay, with the direction of internationally acclaimed audience-specific practitioner Daniele Bartolini and stunning projections from one of the UK's leading immersive production design companies, Limbic Cinema.



Content warning: Mention of suicidal ideation, mental illness, and grief

Accessibility: Select masked performances and captioning for specific shows

RT: 70m

Recommended viewing age: PG, some swearing





NO ONE'S SPECIAL AT THE HOT DOG CART

A Theatre Passe Muraille and Erroneous Productions co-production

March 13th - 23rd, 2024 at Theatre Passe Muraille

April 24, 2024 On Tour to Public Energy Performing Arts, Peterborough



Written and performed by Charlie Petch

Dramaturg: Donna Michelle St. Bernard

Director: Adam Lazarus



“Everything I needed to know about emergency health response, I learned as a teenage hot dog vendor in downtown Toronto.”



Award winning playwright, author, and spoken word performer Charlie Petch (They/He) shares their personal accounts of working at hot dog stands around downtown Toronto. Through spoken word, musical storytelling and de-escalation techniques, Charlie regales audiences with tales of survival, and kindness as a witness to life on the street. This work will be paired with a de-escalation technique workshop taught by Charlie.



Content warnings: Depictions of Violence, Strong Language, Sexual Content, Reference to Police Violence.

Accessibility: ASL Interpreted performances on Sunday March 17 at 2:00 pm and Friday March 22 at 7:30 pm

All performances are Relaxed Environment, with no flashing lights

RT: 65m

Recommended viewing age: 14+





WOKING PHOENIX

A Theatre Passe Muraille and Silk Bath Collective co-production



Created by Silk Bath Collective



“Experience the taste of the Woking Phoenix!”



An epic exploration of two decades of a family's survival. Woking Phoenix tells the story of three siblings, their mother, and their restaurant as they seek to find belonging within small-town Ontario. An intergenerational Chinese love story about creating community and the food that reminds us of home.



Content warning: Depictions of Violence, Strong Language

Accessibility: relaxed environment, Blind-friendly for all shows, and select masked performances

Show length: 90 min

Appropriate age for viewing: G





BEYONDTO FESTIVAL

A Theatre Passe Muraille Presentation Series

May 2024 at Theatre Passe Muraille



Spring will bring the second BeyondTO Festival. Featuring intimate productions from outside of Toronto, sharing perspectives rarely seen on stages. Stay Tuned for an announcement on the shows in Winter 2024!





TOURING – SOUND OF THE BEAST

A Theatre Passe Muraille Production

Jan. 19th - Jan 25th, 2024, at PuSh International Performing Arts Festival

Jan 26 - Feb 1, 2024 at Salmon Arm Arts Centre (Salmon Arm and Vernon, BC)



Written and performed by Donna-Michelle St. Bernard

Direction/Dramaturgy: Andy McKim and Jivesh Parasram





"Compassion is good, but it's just motivation. Cars need engines. Movements need mobilization."



Through spoken word, storytelling and hip hop, acclaimed wordsmith Donna-Michelle St. Bernard illuminates racial discrimination, the suppression of expression and the trials of activism. Her experience as a Canadian emcee is woven through with allusion to Tunisian emcee Weld El 15's unjust imprisonment for rhymes against a regime. This story creates a space to reflect on how we are connected to the systems that oppress us, and how we can empower each other to rise up.



RT: 75m





About Theatre Passe Muraille



Founded in 1968, TPM is Canada's original alternative theatre company, currently developing and producing new Canadian plays. TPM is striving to articulate a distinctly Canadian voice that reflects the complexity of our intercultural society. TPM believes there should be a more diverse representation of artists, audience members, and stories in our theatre. TPM aspires to be a leader locally, nationally and internationally in establishing, promoting and embracing collaborative and inclusive theatre practices. We do this so that we can support and ignite the voices of unique artists, communities and audiences.



Theatre Passe Muraille gratefully acknowledges the original caretakers of this land, the Anishinabek, Wendat, Haudenosaunee and the Mississaugas of the Credit. We embrace collaborative and collective values as exemplified by Indigenous cultures, and we aspire to live up to those values. We are also particularly inspired by the Dish With One Spoon Treaty. This agreement binds people on this land to share peacefully with their neighbours, so that we may all have enough.



There is one dish, one spoon, and no knife. In that spirit, we honour all who came before us, our own ancestors as well as all the Indigenous caretakers, named and unnamed, recorded and unrecorded. We are grateful to have the opportunity to work, play, and create here in this community, and on this territory. Thank you.



www.passemuraille.ca | Instagram & Twitter @beyondwallsTPM

